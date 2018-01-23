World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Armando Montero
  6. 2016
  7. Mountain House / Armando Montero

Mountain House / Armando Montero

  • 15:00 - 23 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Mountain House / Armando Montero
Save this picture!
Mountain House / Armando Montero, Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

Courtesy of Armando Montero Courtesy of Armando Montero Courtesy of Armando Montero Courtesy of Armando Montero + 12

  • Architects

    Armando Montero

  • Location

    Coyhaique, Chile

  • Area

    190.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

Text description provided by the architects. In early 20th century, the spontaneous colonization of the Aysén region in Chilean Patagonia generated an anonymous architecture of carpenters. They built hundreds of cabins and barns: small and primitive machines to inhabit. This house continues the search for functional forms of construction in the region, where efficiency must guide every step of the process.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

The house is located to the East of the central axis of the Patagonian Andes. The house faces North, with views towards the East, North and West, which allows for the sun to illuminate and keep warm the interiors throughout the day.

For the construction, we exclusively used native wood from local loggers with sustainable extraction plans. The structure of walls, beams and roof is made of Coigüe, while the inner lining is of Lenga.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

For the outer covering tile, we used Coigüe and Cypress. The foundation structure is made of reinforced concrete. The wooden beams in the floor and roof structure are in a single piece.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

The first level has a large main space with openings to the North, East and West with an open view of the Coyhaique Valley. The North-facing terrace, its walls and the eaves of the roof, frame a box of 12 x 5.6 meters. To the South are the functional programs: access, library, staircase, bathrooms, loggia, greenhouse. The second level has bedrooms to the North, and bathrooms and circulations to the South.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

The roof structure contains a third level with a multipurpose room.

Due to its location, the house functions as a meteorological and solar observatory. It is possible to witness the bad weather fronts crossing over the Patagonian Andes, dissolve into clouds and disappear in the Argentine pampa. The sun passes on the other direction, marking equinoxes favorably on the facade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Armando Montero
Courtesy of Armando Montero

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Chile
Cite: "Mountain House / Armando Montero" 23 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887468/mountain-house-armando-montero/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »