World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. NTYPE
  6. 2017
  7. Lijiang Back and Forward Boutique Hotel / NTYPE

Lijiang Back and Forward Boutique Hotel / NTYPE

  • 19:00 - 8 February, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lijiang Back and Forward Boutique Hotel / NTYPE
Save this picture!
Lijiang Back and Forward Boutique Hotel / NTYPE, Central Yard Night View. Image © Joao Lemos
Central Yard Night View. Image © Joao Lemos

Central Yard Day View. Image © Joao Lemos Facade Screen Casting Light and Shadow into the Room. Image © Joao Lemos Local Naxi Lady Walking Through the Corridor Connecting the Front and Back. Image © Joao Lemos Lobby. Image © Joao Lemos + 20

  • Architects

    NTYPE

  • Location

    Lijiang, Yunnan, China

  • Lead Architects

    Joao Lemos, Yang Yang

  • Design Team

    Fabio Paulo, Henrique Narciso, Huihui Zhou

  • Area

    703.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Joao Lemos
Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Joao Lemos
Lobby. Image © Joao Lemos

Text description provided by the architects. The hotel is located in Lijiang ancient town, Yunnan province China. The building is under protection of Lijiang heritage due to its old and particular wood structure, but for a few times along the history the building had been renovated with interventions transforming its original layout and configurations.

Save this picture!
GF Plan
GF Plan

One of the main aims of the design is to bring back as much as possible the original layout, which initially was organized by a central yard with four others, making it a typical 5 courtyard house, however due to the previous renovation and alterations it was reduced to only 2 yards.

Save this picture!
Lobby. Image © Joao Lemos
Lobby. Image © Joao Lemos

All the original wood structures got kept as well as the only original façade screen doors in the lobby and in the restaurant. Other façades are required to be wood screens too so a new design of wood screens is created with opening  geometry resembling the traditional, and especially the most valuable - the so called multilayer screen, with its superimposed layers of wood creating a three dimensional sense. In the new design although the screens are single layer sliding doors, once being open or close they create a modern and dynamic version of the traditional multilayer screens, also casting elegant sun light and shadows into the rooms, and the inverse effect during the night from the interior light.    

Save this picture!
Room with Skylight. Image © Joao Lemos
Room with Skylight. Image © Joao Lemos
Save this picture!
2F Plan
2F Plan
Save this picture!
Restaurant Night View. Image © Joao Lemos
Restaurant Night View. Image © Joao Lemos

The façade is with dark color to be as similar as possible to the ancient houses in Lijiang, while the interior wood is in natural color to give the users a warm feeling. Besides wood, other natural materials such as marble and mud are used in the interior, and some of the rooms have wood frame patterns to echo the façade design.

Save this picture!
Facade Screen Casting Light and Shadow. Image © Joao Lemos
Facade Screen Casting Light and Shadow. Image © Joao Lemos

The other challenge for design was to achieve a balance among the quantity of the required rooms, the comfort of a modern boutique hotel, the fixed ancient wood structures and space. The design result is that the layout of all 11 rooms is all different, making each one of them a unique experience, some having bathtubs with special views, others with outdoor seats under traditional roofs facing waterscape, some can be open towards its own private yard with protected old bamboo…

Save this picture!
Central Yard Nigh View. Image © Joao Lemos
Central Yard Nigh View. Image © Joao Lemos

Regarding the design of the public areas, as most of the rooms are located in the front part of the hotel, a central circulation surrounded by water scape is created to release the corridor space under the roofs to be outdoor sitting areas of each room – a transition between interior and exterior, in the meantime more privacy is provided for the rooms. A local light color monochromatic stone is used on the exterior floor, reminding people of the snow mountains nearby, together with the water helping to bring the sun light into the ground floor rooms.

Save this picture!
Back Side of the Hotel. Image © Joao Lemos
Back Side of the Hotel. Image © Joao Lemos

In the back side of the hotel, there are a few protected trees which are all kept, the new plants and landscape design is integrated to emphasize the protected trees.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Lijiang Back and Forward Boutique Hotel / NTYPE" 08 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887442/lijiang-back-and-forward-boutique-hotel-ntype/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Central Yard Night View. Image © Joao Lemos

丽江光隐设计师酒店 / 一质

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »