  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Page\Park Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Hawkhead Centre / Page\Park Architects

The Hawkhead Centre / Page\Park Architects

  • 15:00 - 25 January, 2018
The Hawkhead Centre / Page\Park Architects
The Hawkhead Centre / Page\Park Architects, © Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

© Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter © Keith Hunter + 22

  • Architects

    Page\Park Architects

  • Location

    198 Hawkhead Rd, Paisley PA2 7BS, United Kingdom

  • Architects in Charge

    David Page, Karen Pickering, Jamie Hamilton, Martin Flett

  • Area

    1530.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Keith Hunter

  • Landscape Architect

    Ian White Associates (Sam Shaw)

  • Structural Engineer

    Jacobs (Stuart Farquhar)

  • M&E Consultant

    Atelier Ten (David Cameron)

  • QS

    NBM (Ian Rutherford)

  • Cdm Coordinator

    CDM Scotland (Jim Sneddon)

  • Main Contractor

    CCG Scotland (Graeme Wylie, David McMahon)

  • Other Consultants

    Sandy Brown Associates (Acoustics)

  • Client

    Scottish War Blinded (George Notman)
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

Text description provided by the architects. The Hawkhead Centre is a new activity and support centre for the charity Scottish War Blinded, who provide free support to ex-service men and women who have lost their sight during or after military service. The Hawkhead Centre is Scottish War Blinded’s flagship facility on the west side of Scotland, building upon the success of their existing facility, the Linburn Centre, in the east.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

The centre provides a wide range of facilities to aid the charity in their work, including a sports hall, gymnasium, art room, wood workshop and a large dining area which forms the social hub and heart of the building. A significant part of the centre is the connection between the inside of the building and the new sensory garden to which it opens out, complete with planting areas, pergola, potting shed and greenhouse, encircled by existing mature oak, larch, pine and maple trees.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter
First floor Plan Axonometric
First floor Plan Axonometric
© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter

The design of the centre is inspired by the placename ‘Hawkhead’, the area of Paisley in which it is situated. This led to the key design move of envisaging the roof of the centre like a sweeping wing which shelters all of the activity below. This roof, which is lined in timber, has five large triangular rooflights set within it which provide light and interest to the central dining and gathering area. Every key room in the building has a visual connection to this sweeping roof and to the central gathering area, engendering a feeling of community and connection to a wider whole.

© Keith Hunter
© Keith Hunter
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare retirement United Kingdom
Cite: "The Hawkhead Centre / Page\Park Architects" 25 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887435/the-hawkhead-centre-page-park-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

