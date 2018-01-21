World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Photos Show the Light and the Dark in Zaha Hadid Architects' Vienna Library

Photos Show the Light and the Dark in Zaha Hadid Architects' Vienna Library

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Photos Show the Light and the Dark in Zaha Hadid Architects' Vienna Library
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda

In Zaha Hadid Architects' description of their Library and Learning Centre at the University of Economics Vienna, they describe the exterior of the building as "characterized by two elements of contrasting colors separated by a glass joint: shell and shadow." For that reason, the building was a perfect subject for architect and photographer Edwin Seda, who says he is fascinated by the effect light has on buildings. "Design is created to work with natural light but is never really in control of this aspect," says Seda. "This set of images therefore explores light as a medium for architectural transformation, a sort of fourth dimension, that only materializes once the building is complete and the seasons begin to change."

Seda's photoset captures the Library and Learning Centre throughout the course of a day: from the daytime when the building's light and dark elements are clearly distinguished; to sunset when one side of the building is closer to orange than the white or black planned by the architects; then to the evening, when the building's internal lights bring an entirely different dynamic to the building's composition. Read on to see the full set of images.

© Edwin Seda © Edwin Seda © Edwin Seda © Edwin Seda + 9

Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
Photos Show the Light and the Dark in Zaha Hadid Architects' Vienna Library , © Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda
Save this picture!
© Edwin Seda
© Edwin Seda

Library and Learning Centre University of Economics Vienna / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Rory Stott. "Photos Show the Light and the Dark in Zaha Hadid Architects' Vienna Library " 21 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887422/photos-show-the-light-and-the-dark-in-zaha-hadid-architects-vienna-library/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »