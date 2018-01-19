Foster + Partners Designs Lakeside Headquarters for the PGA Tour

Foster + Partners has revealed designs for the new headquarters of the PGA TOUR to be located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Located on a large freshwater lake at the TPC at Sawgrass resort, the 187,000-square-foot building will create an “uplifting and inspiring” environment for employees and visitors through its transparent walls, lush greenery and all-encompassing roof structure.

Drawing inspiration from the nearby ‘Island Green’ 17th hole at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course, the PGA TOUR headquarters is designed to take advantage of its verdant surroundings, incorporating principles of biophilia and optimizing natural light and air.

“Inspired by the lush greenery of TPC Sawgrass and the beautiful Floridian light, the new PGA TOUR headquarters is designed as an extension of its surrounding landscape,” explains Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners. “As the Global Home of the PGA TOUR, it brings the organization under one roof for the first time, and signifies the progressive spirit of the TOUR.”

Expansive growth of the organization of the past few decades has resulted in the expansion of its offices into multiple, disjointed buildings across Ponte Vedra Beach and St. Augustine, resulting in a work environment that is not conducive for collaboration. The new headquarters remedies this situation by bringing together employees of all areas under one single roof, clad with warm wood and featuring five sensuous curved openings to the sky.

The interior spaces also reflect this openness, with flexible floorplates and non-hierarchical office arrangements. The building is separated into two enclosed bays connected by 20-foot-wide bridges to encourage random interaction and allow for informal meetings without impeding the flow of circulation. Terraces located on the far ends of the building along the atrium will also create meeting spaces and room for workers to refocus outside of their direct workspace.

The building is also aiming for high standards of environmental sustainability, targeting an anticipating LEED Gold rating. Extended overhangs over the building envelope will reduce solar gain into the building, while the five large skylights will allow natural light to penetrate the space. The roof may also be clad with a series of photovoltaic panels to support the building’s energy needs. A raised floor system will provide flexibility and targeted air conditioning. In addition, site-wide recycling facilities and a 1.3 kilometer running track will contribute to employee well-being.

“As we strive to reach an increasingly diverse, more global fanbase and position the PGA TOUR for future success, we must be equipped to meet the ever-changing landscape in international business, media and technology,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner, Jay Monahan. “Moving forward with this beautiful new global home in Ponte Vedra Beach will allow for more creative, efficient collaboration among our staff and partners, and will set us on the right path toward achieving our goals as an organization.”

News via Foster + Partners.