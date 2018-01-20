Sangkep / IBUKU

+ 17

Architects IBUKU

Location Jalan Raya Sibang Kaja, Banjar Saren, Abiansemal, Sibang Kaja, Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80352, Indonesia

Client Green School

Area 330.0 m2

Project Year 2007

Text description provided by the architects. Sangkep is a multipurpose event space at the Green School, which hosts presentations and events, with a capacity of about 300 people. I Gusti Ngurah Ketut Putra Wiarsa, architect and bamboo model specialist in IBUKU, points out that Sangkep impresses by its structural boldness. Its arches reach large spans, while being a lightweight structure visually. These arches reach a span of 15 meters, with 4 points of support, in a structural reasoning similar to the Bamboo Bridge. Between the 4 support points there are 19-20 meters (distant supports) and 9-10 meters (close supports). An oval stone ring receives the supports, also being used as a grandstand.

To achieve the span and reduce costs, thinner and shorter bamboos were used per section, and tied together, rather than one large pole. With this technique, the arches are constructed using several segments of bamboo, allowing greater ease in reaching the desired curvatures.

From the inside, it is possible to have total contact with the surroundings, since the four faces are completely open. Even so, there is total protection against climatic events such as rains and winds, so common in the region. The tear at the highest point of the cover, with translucent tissue, allows the entrance of abundant zenithal light.

About 20 models were necessary before arriving at the ideal form, and its construction lasted three months.