  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sangkep / IBUKU

Sangkep / IBUKU

  • 02:00 - 20 January, 2018
Sangkep / IBUKU
Sangkep / IBUKU, Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Courtesy of IBUKU

  • Architects

    IBUKU

  • Location

    Jalan Raya Sibang Kaja, Banjar Saren, Abiansemal, Sibang Kaja, Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80352, Indonesia

  • Client

    Green School

  • Area

    330.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2007
Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

Text description provided by the architects. Sangkep is a multipurpose event space at the Green School, which hosts presentations and events, with a capacity of about 300 people. I Gusti Ngurah Ketut Putra Wiarsa, architect and bamboo model specialist in IBUKU, points out that Sangkep impresses by its structural boldness.  Its arches reach large spans, while being a lightweight structure visually. These arches reach a span of 15 meters, with 4 points of support, in a structural reasoning similar to the Bamboo Bridge. Between the 4 support points there are 19-20 meters (distant supports) and 9-10 meters (close supports). An oval stone ring receives the supports, also being used as a grandstand.

Section AA
Section AA
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section BB
Section BB

To achieve the span and reduce costs, thinner and shorter bamboos were used per section, and tied together, rather than one large pole. With this technique, the arches are constructed using several segments of bamboo, allowing greater ease in reaching the desired curvatures.

Courtesy of IBUKU
Courtesy of IBUKU

From the inside, it is possible to have total contact with the surroundings, since the four faces are completely open. Even so, there is total protection against climatic events such as rains and winds, so common in the region. The tear at the highest point of the cover, with translucent tissue, allows the entrance of abundant zenithal light.

About 20 models were necessary before arriving at the ideal form, and its construction lasted three months.

Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Model. Image Courtesy of IBUKU
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Sangkep / IBUKU" 20 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887417/sangkep-ibuku/> ISSN 0719-8884

