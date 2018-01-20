World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Gender Neutral Playground Inspires Creativity and Intellectual Development by Combining Art and Architecture

Gender Neutral Playground Inspires Creativity and Intellectual Development by Combining Art and Architecture

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Gender Neutral Playground Inspires Creativity and Intellectual Development by Combining Art and Architecture
Save this picture!
Gender Neutral Playground Inspires Creativity and Intellectual Development by Combining Art and Architecture, Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers

Having trained at Yale School of Architecture, Spencer Luckey decided to pursue a slightly alternate career designing vertical climbing structures to let children’s imaginations run free. Luckey Climbers are part jungle gym, part work of art that rise up off the ground with undulating platforms sprouting out, creating an abstract space to inspire creativity and intellectual development.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers

Luckey recognized an overall male bias towards playground equipment and strived to change that; applying predominately white platforms, the structure remains gender neutral yet forms a blank canvas for the children to establish their own narrative. The shapes remain as abstract entities waiting to be explored, fusing architecture and design with a passion for kids.

With over 80 structures across the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, each of them is unique to their environment as the constraints of the site inform the design. Previous projects have demonstrated their ability to mold to the existing surroundings; the Luckey Climber in the Liberty Science Centre was not permitted to touch the floor or ceiling and other cases have incurred limitations of entrances and exits.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers

Spencer Luckey takes pride in both the development and assembly of the climbers, his one rule is that “nothing ever leaves my office unless I love it.” As he spent many years installing the climbers himself, he is prepared for potential trials and disasters that may incur. Luckey Climbers are mostly fabricated in their shop, as they press, mill and finish the plywood panels for the internal structures.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers
Courtesy of Luckey Climbers

News via: Spencer Luckey.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Ella Thorns. "Gender Neutral Playground Inspires Creativity and Intellectual Development by Combining Art and Architecture" 20 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887406/gender-neutral-playground-inspires-creativity-and-intellectual-development-by-combining-art-and-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »