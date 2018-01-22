3×3 Family Houses / Endorfine Office

+ 36

Architects Ing. arch. Tomáš Dupkala, Ing. arch. Štefan Petras, Ing. arch. Matúš Repka, Ing. arch. Pavol Ružbarský

Location Hrubá Borša, Slovakia

Cooperation Ing. Barbora Luptáková, Ing. Milan Árendas

Area 78.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Studio Flusser

Text description provided by the architects. The reason for building two houses was an idea to create minimal ergonomic accommodation which combines functionality and design. All of this set into the golf resort with access to the water.

The form of both buildings was made by adding basic elements – living blocks. The blocks are arranged once horizontally and then vertically. Each house consists of three such elements.

This way the buildings serve different qualities of inside living space and at the same time different aspects of an extrovert and introvert relationship with the surrounding. Each house has one open space of day living area and two rooms with its facilities.