World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Arenas Basabe Palacios
  6. 2017
  7. BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios

BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios

  • 09:00 - 28 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios
Save this picture!
BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios, © Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

© Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal © Imagen Subliminal + 12

  • Architects

    Arenas Basabe Palacios

  • Location

    Paseo de la Herrería, 3, 28933 Móstoles, Madrid, Spain

  • Authors

    Enrique Arenas, Luis Basabe, Luis Palacios

  • Area

    940.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Imagen Subliminal

  • Collaborators

    Lidia Fernández, Carlota le Quinio, Nieves Andrea Calvo, María Angeles Peñalver

  • Structural Engineer

    gv408

  • Technical Architect

    Yolanda García Díaz

  • Contractor

    Ecay Construcciones
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

Text description provided by the architects. The project entails the refurbishment of a 940 m2 warehouse located in Móstoles (Madrid) and its conversion into a building that provides spaces for a cultural association and sporting activities for young students. The scheme aims to preserve the existing structure and the industrial character of the building, whilst introducing two new components which serve as an element of reference for the user, both internally and externally. On the outside, a new layer is added to the facade, a corrugated aluminium skin which draws attention and intensifies the presence of the building within its industrial context.

This ventilated shell is fitted with a system of adjustable perforated window shutters that can be folded to display either an open or closed character. On the inside, THE BOX, a massive core made of OSB boards, accommodates the servant spaces: circulation, foyer, toilets, storage and MEP services. This structure spans four storeys and becomes a unifying element that gives access and weaves the varied uses of the program together: indoor playing court, assembly hall, chapel, classrooms, meeting room, offices, etc.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal

The use of clean lines and neutral-toned materials give these spaces a homogeneous appearance. The mostly white palette of translucent, transparent and opaque walls and grey continuous polished-concrete floors contrast with the forcefulness of the engineered lumber boards which clads the internal core. A double height space acts as both meeting place between users and playground for spontaneous games. The presence of THE BOX is especially prominent here, granting the building a recognizable identity, deeply associated with its new cultural use.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal
© Imagen Subliminal
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Public Architecture Community Community center Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Spain
Cite: "BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios" 28 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887392/box-in-the-box-arenas-basabe-palacios/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »