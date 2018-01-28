BOX IN THE BOX / Arenas Basabe Palacios

+ 12

Architects Arenas Basabe Palacios

Location Paseo de la Herrería, 3, 28933 Móstoles, Madrid, Spain

Authors Enrique Arenas, Luis Basabe, Luis Palacios

Area 940.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Imagen Subliminal

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Lidia Fernández, Carlota le Quinio, Nieves Andrea Calvo, María Angeles Peñalver

Structural Engineer gv408

Technical Architect Yolanda García Díaz

Contractor Ecay Construcciones More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project entails the refurbishment of a 940 m2 warehouse located in Móstoles (Madrid) and its conversion into a building that provides spaces for a cultural association and sporting activities for young students. The scheme aims to preserve the existing structure and the industrial character of the building, whilst introducing two new components which serve as an element of reference for the user, both internally and externally. On the outside, a new layer is added to the facade, a corrugated aluminium skin which draws attention and intensifies the presence of the building within its industrial context.

This ventilated shell is fitted with a system of adjustable perforated window shutters that can be folded to display either an open or closed character. On the inside, THE BOX, a massive core made of OSB boards, accommodates the servant spaces: circulation, foyer, toilets, storage and MEP services. This structure spans four storeys and becomes a unifying element that gives access and weaves the varied uses of the program together: indoor playing court, assembly hall, chapel, classrooms, meeting room, offices, etc.

The use of clean lines and neutral-toned materials give these spaces a homogeneous appearance. The mostly white palette of translucent, transparent and opaque walls and grey continuous polished-concrete floors contrast with the forcefulness of the engineered lumber boards which clads the internal core. A double height space acts as both meeting place between users and playground for spontaneous games. The presence of THE BOX is especially prominent here, granting the building a recognizable identity, deeply associated with its new cultural use.