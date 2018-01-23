World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Ministry Building
  France
  ANMA
  2015
  New Ministry of Defense in Paris / ANMA

New Ministry of Defense in Paris / ANMA

  • 03:00 - 23 January, 2018
New Ministry of Defense in Paris / ANMA
New Ministry of Defense in Paris / ANMA, © Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

© Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet © Cécile Septet + 46

  • Architects

    ANMA

  • Location

    3 Avenue de la Porte de Sèvres, 75015 Paris, France

  • ANMA Team

    Nicolas Michelin, Cyril Trétout, Michel Delplace

  • Project Team

    Jean-Pierre Buisson, Simon Barthélémy, Cecilia Bertozzi, Henry Gagnaire, Gérald Sellier

  • Area

    17000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Cécile Septet

  • Structure

    Bouygues Bâtiment Ile de France

  • Facades

    Elioth

  • Fluids / Rehabilitation structure

    Egis

  • Natural ventilation

    Deerns

  • Fire safety

    Apex

  • Accessibility

    Socotec

  • CSPS

    BTP consultant

  • SSI

    CSDFace

  • Acoustics

    Acoustique et Conseil

  • Environnemental

    Etamine

  • Patrimonial Reserch

    GRAHAL

  • Aquatic areas

    Octant

  • Furniture design

    Patrick Jouin iD

  • Facilities spaces High Authorities

    Agence Nathalie Crinière

  • Arrangement of catering spaces

    Jouin Manku

  • Economist and prescriber

    AE75 - Voxoa

  • Database

    Presti-Construction

  • Green spaces

    Phytolab

  • Signage

    Béatrice Fichet + Locomotion

  • Light sculptor

    Patrick Rimoux

  • Perspectival

    Arte Factory - INUI - Kaupunki - The Nood

  • Model Maker

    Michel Goudin
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

Text description provided by the architects. The new Ministry of Defence building  is a complex operation due to its dual urban and architectural nature. It is located on a 16.5-hectare site divided into three plots: the Victor plot to the east (8.5 hectares) is home to the Cité de l’Air, whose buildings have been either demolished or rehabilitated; the central Valin plot (8 hectares) is occupied by the ministry’s main building, and the western Corne Ouest plot is given over to a commercial real estate programme.

Sketch
Sketch
Sketch
Sketch

ANMA was tasked with coordinating the three plots, building the ministry’s main building (146,500 m²) and restructuring the Perret building on the Valin plot, as well as constructing two buildings on the Victor plot.

© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

A majestic and discreet building
The project’s goal was to group together the ministry’s buildings previously scattered across some 15 sites around Paris. The building is both majestic and discreet, combining a visibly monumental character with a garden landscape representing 60% of the site area, thanks to the choice of building on stilts which frees up space for a series of planted courtyards. The plan is based on a dynamic shape that starts off with a hexagon and then spreads out in multiple directions. For security reasons, the military headquarters is positioned centrally, away from the less sensitive functions located in outlying buildings, while the command and control centre is housed in an underground concrete bunker.

© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

The concrete structure of the outer wall is concealed beneath a double-skinned façade of screen-printed glass and ceramic glass laid as horizontal slats in different tones of white, the colour of peace. The official main entrance is formed by a towering crevasse with a dark grey steel façade, continuing on from the folds of the roof. Inside, the patio façades are covered in coloured glass panels in shades of green and blue. The panels are laid out as pixelated surfaces and designed to suggest military camouflage.

Roofing
Roofing

The building’s roof can be seen from the ring road, resembling a huge dark origami. This fifth façade displays the sort of jagged lines that evoke stealth aircraft military technology. It is dominated by the three towering 45-metre ventilation chimneys.

© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet

The 17,000-m2 building incorporated in the project was built by the Perret brothers in 1934 and has been rehabilitated. Its irregular corner connects to the ministry’s extended arms. Adopting the same approach as used for the new constructions, the Perret building is covered with a metal over-roof, giving it visual consistency with the overall project.

© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet
Facades
Facades

A natural machine
The project is designed to be a natural machine capable of using the renewable energy produced on-site to operate autonomously 80% of the time. Its 128,000 m2 of office space are equipped with opening windows and are not air conditioned.  The site’s total energy consumption (ventilation, air conditioning, hot water and lighting) is 43 kWh per m² per year. The 6,500 m² of photovoltaic roof panels provide up to 80% of the site’s energy needs. Four geothermal wells meet almost all cooling needs, either by direct exchange in radiant ceilings or via two pumps that recover calories from the data centre, and are capable of meeting around 70% of heating needs and providing 100% of hot water needed for the bathroom facilities. Fresh air, cooled by the plants and water, is harnessed in the courtyards and extracted naturally by the large chimneys thanks to the thermal gradient and wind.

Enviromental Scheme
Enviromental Scheme

In the office building, the traditional model of partitioned offices required by the programme has been adapted to meet contemporary needs, such as energy saving, comfort in the workplace and retaining a human scale. It also respects the esprit de corps that is a core value of the army, and that is given concrete form in the composite approach to site configuration.

© Cécile Septet
© Cécile Septet
Cite: "New Ministry of Defense in Paris / ANMA" 23 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887388/new-ministry-of-defense-in-paris-anma/> ISSN 0719-8884

