  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Sebastián Mundi, Antonio Mundi
  6. 2017
  7. Zapallar House / Sebastián Mundi + Antonio Mundi

Zapallar House / Sebastián Mundi + Antonio Mundi

  • 13:00 - 21 January, 2018
Zapallar House / Sebastián Mundi + Antonio Mundi
Zapallar House / Sebastián Mundi + Antonio Mundi, © Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

© Antonio Mundi

  • Constructor

    Juan Eduardo Saavedra

  • Engineer

    Alberto Ramirez

  • Landscape Design

    Macarena Calvo, Sofía Calvo, Cristobal Elgueta
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

“Being part of the geography and landscape of the hill“

The main principle of the house’s design is to incorporate the steep slope of the site and the native flora of the hill. The site is located on a hill 300 meters away from the sea, where the seaside fog and the surrounding ravine make an ideal spot for native flora to flourish.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

The first decision was to create a volume that could be opaque and hermetic to the east but also open and permeable to the west, to enable both the continuation of the landscape of the hill and also to maximise the geography of the site and the views to the sea.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi
Lower Floor Plan
Lower Floor Plan
© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

In order to create the continuity of the native landscape we used green roofs, pebbles, and stones, and architectural related elements such as windows, stairs, and balusters to generate the openings to the sea.

Top Floor
Top Floor

As a result, the house “disappears” from the upper level of the site as it follows the landscape of the hill, whilst from the lower level of the site the house “appears” as an independent mass over the site.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

The design of the landscape looks to keep the existing species, and adding native species only. The shapes of the gardens follow the levels of the site, creating diagonal containment walls and footpaths that contrast with the orthogonal geometry of the house.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

The layout of the house is arranged around three internal patios, which brings the landscape of the hill into the interior of the house. This also allows natural light to flow into the dark spaces, created by the hermetic volume covered by the geography of the hill.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

The project is distributed by two terraced levels, making the roof of the lower level work as a deck for the upper level. The upper level has an “L” shape with north-west orientation. This level contains the common areas, the entrance hall, and the master bedroom. The lower level has a series of bedrooms linearly distributed.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi

The entire house is built in reinforced concrete created by thick pine timber formwork, this gives a neutral colour that merges with the landscapes and makes the house more durable against coastal weather.

© Antonio Mundi
© Antonio Mundi
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Chile
Cite: "Zapallar House / Sebastián Mundi + Antonio Mundi" [Casa Zapallar / Sebastián Mundi, Antonio Mundi] 21 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887387/zapallar-house-sebastian-mundi-plus-antonio-mundi/> ISSN 0719-8884

