Julianna Fraccaro Store / Arquitetura Nacional

Architects Arquitetura Nacional

Location Praça Dr. Maurício Cardoso, 71 - 12 - Moinhos de Vento, Porto Alegre - RS, 90570-020, Brazil

Authors Eduardo L. Maurmann, Elen B. N. Maurmann, Paula Otto

Project coordinator Lucas Valli

Area 8.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. This fashion store was a challenge for the office due to not only the deadline but also the small size: it occupies the smallest commercial room of a new gallery located in the Moinhos de Vento neighborhood in Porto Alegre. With 8m², it stands out for the care with the details and was developed between the presentation of the first idea and the delivery in just one month.

Having in mind these two limitations, area and time, the project was conceived from the outset with a very strong concept: the area of showcase, support and dressing room were separated through few elements and materials – which were defined after the first conversation with the customer who would like to widely use the main color of the logo in the physical store. Thus, were defined the stamped suede fabric for the walls and curtains, the lacquer cabinetry and floor tiles that follow the layout of the external gallery floor, continuing the promenade and inviting users to enter the store.

The exhibitors’ area was organized through a custom rod brass with an organic format and small reentrances every 10cm. The hangers were also designed especially for this project. They have longer rods which perfectly fits into the hollows and allows it to be set at a height higher than the standard, allowing both the customers and the staff to pass under it to access the support cabinet and the dresser. The main dressing room is composed of a folded brass sheet in semicircle shape, resting on a solid wooden base, which exposes the most important pieces of the collection and completes the exhibition area.

The support area concentrates all the infrastructure of the store, such as the cashier, refrigerator, coffee maker, as well as inventory and dressing room. All of these elements are organized in a large panel of woodworking, which reinforces the simple and contemporary language of the project. Moreover, the showcase is delimited by a curtain that extends from the front of the store to the rear panel, serving both as a coating and as closure of the dressing room. Finally, the lighting was a fundamental premise of the project: through a special backlit canvas, it accompanies the organic design of the liner and provides plenty, diffused and homogeneous illumination for all the pieces of the store.