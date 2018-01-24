World
  University of Arkansas to Construct America's First Large-Scale, Mass Timber Higher Ed Residence Hall and Living Learning Project

University of Arkansas to Construct America’s First Large-Scale, Mass Timber Higher Ed Residence Hall and Living Learning Project, Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
University of Arkansas students are abuzz about the latest addition their universityStadium Drive Residence Halls. Currently, under construction, the new 202,027 square foot residence halls are the nation’s first large-scale, mass timber higher ed residence hall project and living learning setting. The design collaborative behind the project is led by Boston-based Leers Weinzapfel AssociatesModus Studio in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mackey Mitchell Architects in St. Louis, and Philadelphia landscape and urban design firm, OLIN.

Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
The interwoven building and landscaped courtyards, terraces, and lawns; the beauty of timber structure and spaces; and the excitement of performing arts and workshop facilities will make this newest campus residential community a destination and a magnet, says Andrea P. Leers, FAIA, Principal, Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Exposed wood ceilings and trusses remind one of a “cabin in the woods." Inside the “cabin”, courtyards, a community kitchen, study rooms, lounges, and a rooftop terrace will be accessible to the 708 students who live there. From outside, transparent study rooms at the end of each wing will light up the building at night.

Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Part of a south end campus expansion, the halls will also include performance spaces, recording studios, and maker spaces. The designs programmatic layout cultivates active learning and student collaboration for up-and-coming artists and designers.

Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Courtesy of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Modus Studio, Mackey Mitchell Architects
Students are expected to live and study at Stadium Drive Residence Halls Fall 2019.

News via: Leers Weinzapfel Associates.

News Architecture News Sustainability
