  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Architecture and the Bare Body: 15 Spaces for Healing, Relaxing and Bathing

Architecture and the Bare Body: 15 Spaces for Healing, Relaxing and Bathing

Architecture and the Bare Body: 15 Spaces for Healing, Relaxing and Bathing
© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

© David Romero-Uzeda © Vinicius Nunes © Clément Guillaume Cortesía de A2arquitectos + 16

Spas, swimming pools, and saunas are spaces to which we turn in search of positive experiences, especially healing and sanitation. What characterizes all of these spaces is a requirement to wear little clothing--or even none at all--meaning that these spaces have very different expectations regarding nudity, privacy, and the human body when compared to other forms of architecture. From the point of view of design, nudity requires specific spatial conditions, forcing architects to think carefully about details such as the opacity of materials and the dimensions of space. With this in mind, this week we present a selection of the 15 best images of healing spaces, captured by renowned photographers such as Kevin ScottClément Guillaume, and Marcello Mariana.

Clément Guillaume

Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux / Dominique Coulon & associés

© Clément Guillaume
© Clément Guillaume

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Fez House / Álvaro Siza Vieira

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Jack Hobhouse

Freemen’s School Swimming Pool / Hawkins\Brown

© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

David Romero-Uzeda

Swimming Pool Extension in Bagneux / Dominique Coulon & associés

© David Romero-Uzeda
© David Romero-Uzeda

Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Therme Vals / Peter Zumthor

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Kevin Scott

wa sauna / goCstudio

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

A2arquitectos

Pool and Spa in Mallorca / A2arquitectos

Cortesía de A2arquitectos
Cortesía de A2arquitectos

kuvio.com

Löyly / Avanto Architects

© kuvio.com
© kuvio.com

Sergey Ananiev

WORLD CLASS Olympic / VOX Architects

© Sergey Ananiev
© Sergey Ananiev

Vinicius Nunes

SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos

© Vinicius Nunes
© Vinicius Nunes

Kevin Scott

wa sauna / goCstudio

© Kevin Scott
© Kevin Scott

Marcello Mariana

Roccolo’s Swimming Pool / act_romegialli

© Marcello Mariana
© Marcello Mariana

Nelson Garrido

RE / Camarim Arquitectos

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Roman Mensing

One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat

© Roman Mensing
© Roman Mensing
