  Urban Equipment for Public Spaces Helps to Build a Bike-Friendly City

Urban Equipment for Public Spaces Helps to Build a Bike-Friendly City

Urban Equipment for Public Spaces Helps to Build a Bike-Friendly City
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry

Designing public spaces without considering the circulation and parking of bicycles is no longer an option in today's world. Accessibility for the free traffic of cyclists must also be accompanied by adequate security conditions, incorporating these devices in the best possible way to parks, sidewalks, parking lots, and the streetscape as a whole. 

Are you designing an urban space, or do the exteriors of your project require a correct link with the circulation of bicycles? Check these support elements that can help you to generate a better city for the urban commuter on wheels.

Bike Parking Bollards

Made of aluminum, steel, or ductile iron, the bollards allow separating the circulations of cars, cyclists, and pedestrians, at the same time to function as bicycle storage devices. Accommodating 2 bicycles per unit, each bollard can be installed permanently or can be temporarily removed if necessary, depending on how it is mounted on the surface. 

Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry

Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry + 41

Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry
Bike Parking Bollards | Reliance Foundry

Bike Bollard Example / Main Features and Installation Options

The R-7972 Bike Bollard is characterized by a minimalist design, with interspersed holes that allow the bike to be tied. This model presents 5 different mounting options.

R-7972 Bike Bollard - 5 Available Mounting Options
R-7972 Bike Bollard - 5 Available Mounting Options
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Removable Receiver with Lid
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Removable Receiver with Lid
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Removable Receiver with Chain
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Removable Receiver with Chain
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Fixed Installation in New Concrete
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Fixed Installation in New Concrete
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Flanged / Surface Mount
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Flanged / Surface Mount
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Fold Down Mount
R-7972 Bike Bollard - Fold Down Mount

Bike Racks

Increasing the storage capacity of bicycles –between 2 and 7–, these stainless steel devices are easily mounted through two points of support. 

Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry
Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry

Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry + 41

Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry
Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry
Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry
Commercial Bike Racks | Reliance Foundry

Bike Rack Example / Main Features and Installation Options

The R-8212 Inverted U-Rack delivers two points of contact with the bike to give greater stability and presents slim dimensions so as not to hinder the space when it is in disuse. This model presents 2 different mounting options.

R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Embedded Mounting / Flanged Mounting
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Embedded Mounting / Flanged Mounting
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Bike Rack Spacing
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Bike Rack Spacing
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Embedded Mounting
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Embedded Mounting
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Flanged Mounting
R-8212 Inverted U-Rack - Flanged Mounting

Bike Lockers

To achieve the greatest possible safety when parking, there are urban lockers that protect bicycles against weather conditions and vandalism. Made of heavy-duty plastic, each module withstand high impacts and can be grouped in different geometric shapes, adapting to its surroundings thanks to its triangular shape.

Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry

Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry. Image Courtesy of Reliance Foundry + 41

Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Bike Lockers | Reliance Foundry
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Urban Equipment for Public Spaces Helps to Build a Bike-Friendly City" 30 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887343/urban-equipment-for-public-spaces-helps-to-build-a-bike-friendly-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

