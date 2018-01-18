Amazon Names 20 Cities as Finalists for New Headquarters

Amazon has announced the list of 20 finalists in the running to become the new home city for their highly hyped second headquarters, known as HQ2.
The tech company, based in Seattle, selected the finalists from more than 238 applications from cities located in Mexico, Canada and the United States, each hoping to raise their global profile and jump start their individual economies with the 50,000 new jobs the company says it would create.
The finalist cities include:
- Toronto
- Columbus
- Indianapolis
- Chicago
- Denver
- Nashville
- Los Angeles
- Dallas
- Austin
- Boston
- New York City
- Newark
- Pittsburgh
- Philadelphia
- Montgomery County
- Washington D.C.
- Raleigh
- Northern Virginia
- Atlanta
- Miami
See the full announcement here, and learn more about the process here.
