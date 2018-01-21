The Santai / Antony Liu + Architects + Studio TonTon

+ 27

Text description provided by the architects. The Santai is a project resort with villas reserved for families. The programming of space inside this resort consists of compunds of villas, with two or three bedrooms each. The site condition does not allow the resort to have a view to the outward orientation. Thus the main concept of this villa emphasies on the innerspace and the inward orientation. In accordance to its name, The Santai Resort (which means relax), is designed in such a way so that guests can enjoy the villa with all the facilities provided.

There are facilities provided for families, such as private pool, living room, pantry, and restaurant in public area to facilitate guests to be more relaxed. The Santai have a character between architecture and Balinese traditional-modern space. The materials being used are all natural, such as Kerobokan stone, Ulin wood, and shingles roof. The reception area, lobby, restaurant, and parking area are shaded under one roof where the continuous roof begins from the top of the lobby on the second floor and ends just 80 cm from the ground. With so, the roof form of the overall buildings provides harmony to the environment because it blends into the surrounding. In terms of space, the restaurant is sunken to the ground to have a higher space. Additionally, the lobby area consists a series of columns written in Sanskrit. Each columns are written Sanskrit words of “relax”, “calm”, and “peace”.

The lobby and public area utilized natural air with no air-conditioning. The wood partitions are arranged in a way to provide protection against rain and sunlight, but at the same time highlighting the natural and traditional character. In addition, a patio with artificial river and Balinese gazebo, which follows the existing contour reinforcing the impression of Bali’s rural area. The existence of The Santai as one of the tourism object gives positive contribution to Bali in general for supporting the tourism sector as one of its service.