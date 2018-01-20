GSAPP Columbia is Launching the First-Ever Ph.D. in Historic Preservation Program

Columbia Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) has launched the United States’ first-ever Ph. D in Historic Preservation. GSAPP is ranked within the top 10 architecture graduate schools in the US in the latest figures for 2017. It’s leadership in learning and experimental practice is about to be further enhanced by the introduction of the course.

Their Masters in Historic Preservation began in 1964, acting as a model for education as will their new postgraduate research degree. Professor Jorge Otero-Pailos, Director of the Historic Preservation Program was responsible for the encouraging the new Ph. D program alongside Dean Amale Andraos and Dean Emeritus Mark Wigley.

The course will set the standard for doctoral level education, training future generations to engage with architecture and the built environment, equipping them to think laterally and make connections to other disciplines. Compared to other university-based subjects, architecture produces smaller scales of academic research, so this is a real step forward for the subject, leading the field of research.

Historic preservation is necessary to enhance and understand culture, to move forward within architecture requires an understanding of historic buildings, cities, and landscapes to retain the value of historical documents and serve as a resource for the future.

Students enrolled in the Ph. D of Historic Preservation with receive a scholarship to remunerate tuition for five years. The deadline for enrolling in this course is the 15th of March 2018.

News via: Columbia GSAPP.