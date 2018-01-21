World
School and Community Center "B³ Gadamerplatz" / Datscha Architekten

  02:00 - 21 January, 2018
School and Community Center “B³ Gadamerplatz” / Datscha Architekten
© Stephan Baumann
  • Architects

    Datscha Architekten

  • Location

    Galileistraße 25, 69115 Heidelberg, Germany

  • Lead Architect

    Peter Donn

  • Team

    Simone Knapek, Adrian Leitoiu, Levin Koch, Stefan Storz, Dilara Orujzade, Laura Fabijanic, Diana Keppler, Sabine Kugler

  • Area

    9876.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Stephan Baumann
© Stephan Baumann
“B³ Gadamerplatz” school and community centre is located in the new urban district of Bahnstadt in Heidelberg, Germany. The “3-in-1” building consists of a primary school with sports facilities, a kindergarten and a community centre. The goal of the project is to provide an educational and cultural space for all age groups and to allow collaboration and interaction between them.

© Stephan Baumann
© Stephan Baumann
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Stephan Baumann
The building complex offers a cross-shaped inner courtyard, which is divided into a kindergarten and a primary school part. The latter is open to the public outside of school hours and then serves as a playground. The three usage components of the complex are situated in independent buildings, which are linked by colonnade-like connecting structures that provide additional recreational space and a good outlook to the nearby urban environment.

© Stephan Baumann
The school component is designed for up to 12 classes and grouped around a 3-storey high atrium with grandstand stages for assemblies. The all-day school also provides a cafeteria and a students’ library. The kindergarten/creche component offers 60 all-day places. The community centre component includes social club facilities and a public café on its ground floor, whereas on its first floor it offers an event hall with stage, backstage and kitchen facilities.

© Stephan Baumann
The building is erected according to energy efficient Passive House standards. Its structure is mainly made of reinforced concrete. The facades are covered with a brickwork shell, using different-coloured bricklayers. Windows are framed by bright precast concrete elements. The interior is dominated by white-plastered and exposed concrete walls, terrazzo and different-coloured linoleum floors, as well as pinewood furniture surfaces.

© Stephan Baumann
© Stephan Baumann
Sections
Sections
© Stephan Baumann
© Stephan Baumann
