School and Community Center “B³ Gadamerplatz” / Datscha Architekten

Architects Datscha Architekten

Location Galileistraße 25, 69115 Heidelberg, Germany

Lead Architect Peter Donn

Team Simone Knapek, Adrian Leitoiu, Levin Koch, Stefan Storz, Dilara Orujzade, Laura Fabijanic, Diana Keppler, Sabine Kugler

Area 9876.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Stephan Baumann

“B³ Gadamerplatz” school and community centre is located in the new urban district of Bahnstadt in Heidelberg, Germany. The “3-in-1” building consists of a primary school with sports facilities, a kindergarten and a community centre. The goal of the project is to provide an educational and cultural space for all age groups and to allow collaboration and interaction between them.

The building complex offers a cross-shaped inner courtyard, which is divided into a kindergarten and a primary school part. The latter is open to the public outside of school hours and then serves as a playground. The three usage components of the complex are situated in independent buildings, which are linked by colonnade-like connecting structures that provide additional recreational space and a good outlook to the nearby urban environment.

The school component is designed for up to 12 classes and grouped around a 3-storey high atrium with grandstand stages for assemblies. The all-day school also provides a cafeteria and a students’ library. The kindergarten/creche component offers 60 all-day places. The community centre component includes social club facilities and a public café on its ground floor, whereas on its first floor it offers an event hall with stage, backstage and kitchen facilities.

The building is erected according to energy efficient Passive House standards. Its structure is mainly made of reinforced concrete. The facades are covered with a brickwork shell, using different-coloured bricklayers. Windows are framed by bright precast concrete elements. The interior is dominated by white-plastered and exposed concrete walls, terrazzo and different-coloured linoleum floors, as well as pinewood furniture surfaces.