West Tytherley Cottage / Stephen Marshall Architects

+ 53

Other Participants Martin Price Construction More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. An ultra-modern glass-walled extension creates a light filled open plan kitchen under a floating cantilevered ceiling, the new centrepiece of this historic English cottage home. The beautiful woodland setting filters dappled light onto the stonework surface and table of the kitchen dining area.

TV and Film producers Elaine Sperber and Nick Manzey wanted to maximise views out of the garden and trees. The couple were familiar with Stephen Marshall Architects’ award-winning gallery and artist’s house designs local sculpture park Roche Court and were keen to employ a similar approach to materials and detailing to extend living space and natural lighting at their Hampshire cottage. Substantial oak doors swing and prop open allowing easy access to the green slate terrace, for al fresco dining.

The structure is innovative and required substantial amount computer modelling to create the open cantilevered corner, a projecting beam had to be pre-cambered allowing it to sink when the weight of the upper level was applied to it. The approach by Stephen Marshall Architects was to emphasize that the extension should be clearly different from the original building allowing both to be read independently.“In this case the original cottage is Victorian and our extension would be very modern applying modern structure and materials — plate glass and cantilevers. The approach to the plan was to 'complete' the square. The existing cottage has an 'L' plan and the extension sits in the gap, held back slightly to keep it out of sight when approaching the original cottage.” explained the architects.

The slate floor flows inside to out connecting the home to the outdoors and contrasts with the painted brick and slate of the Victorian cottage. New views have opened up the cosy wooden beamed sitting rooms with views through to the light-filled kitchen area.

Construction was carried out by Martin Price of Salisbury and took 9 months with some delays to allow for rare wildlife and bat surveys. The 70m2 extension with a total budget of £250k was completed in February 2015. Stephen Marshall Architects worked with Terry Farrell & Partners before forming Munkenbeck+Marshall Architects, from which Stephen Marshall Architects LLP evolved. The practice has a wealth of experience with Cultural Projects such as the RIBA award-winning Roche Court and the Rothschild Foundation and has completed a significant number of unique private houses and extensions.