World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Medical Facilities
  4. Denmark
  5. C.F. Møller Architects
  6. 2017
  7. The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects

The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects

  • 03:00 - 22 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects
Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

© Adam Moerk © Adam Moerk © Adam Moerk © Adam Moerk + 80

  • Engineering

    Rambøll

  • Landscape

    SLA

  • Collaborators

    aggebo&henriksen, Cenergia, Gordon Farquharson, Innovation Lab

  • Client

    The Danish Property Agency (Bygst) and the University Of Copenhagen

  • Client Consultant

    P & Partners
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

Text description provided by the architects. The Maersk Tower is a state-of-the-art research building whose innovative architecture creates the optimum framework for world-class health research, making it a landmark in Copenhagen. It aims to contribute positively by linking the University of Copenhagen with the surrounding neighbourhoods and wider city.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk
Save this picture!
Conceptual sketch
Conceptual sketch
Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

The Tower is an extension of Panum, the University of Copenhagen’s Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, and contains both research and teaching facilities, as well as a conference centre with auditoriums and meeting rooms, connected to the latest technology.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

In order to create architecture for world-class health research, it is important to design a venue which encourages many opportunities for coming together, transcending different disciplines, from the general public to the research community. This helps to communicate ongoing research activities, leading to knowledge sharing and inspiration for new and groundbreaking research.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk
Save this picture!
Situation
Situation
Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

By selecting a tower typology, there is greater allowance for a green and urban campus park, which is open to everyone and therefore involves and develops the surrounding neighbourhood. A unique element of the new Campus Park is the zigzagging 'floating path' that leads pedestrians and cyclists across parts of the Maersk Tower. This allows the public the opportunity to get up close to the building and the researchers while at the same time, creating a new connection between Nørre Allé and Blegdamsvej.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

The Tower rests on a low star-shaped base which contains shared and public facilities. With its transparent façade, the entire base appears open and welcoming and at the same time this transparency allows the interior of the building to blend in with the external green landscape.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

The Tower itself holds all research facilities, in innovative and modern laboratories. On each floor the Tower’s functions are linked together in an efficient loop, which provides shorter travel distances and strengthens opportunities for teamwork. A continuous sculptural spiral staircase visually and physically connects the open fifteen floor atrium, creating an extensive three-dimensional sense of space. Close to the staircase on each floor there is an open and inviting “Science Plaza”, which serves as a natural meeting and communal space for the many employees. A large vertical shard of glass in the copper shutters of the façade, makes the spiral staircase and the Science Plazas visible externally and ensures, together with the open base, visibility in relation to the activities of the tower as well as a spectacular and inspiring view over Copenhagen.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk
Save this picture!
Isometric tower level
Isometric tower level
Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

The façade of the Tower is divided into a relief-like grid structure of storey-height copper-covered shutters.The shutters of the façade function as movable climate shields, which, depending on weather conditions, automatically opens or closes ensuring a comfortable indoor climate. At the same time the shutters provide a deep relief effect to the facade, breaking down the considerable scale of the Tower. In their expression, they also offer a sense of fineness and verticality.

Save this picture!
© Adam Moerk
© Adam Moerk

The Maersk Tower hosts Denmark’s most energy-efficient laboratories, where waste energy is recycled to a hitherto unprecedented level. This in combination with the movable heat shielding of the façade and other energy-saving measures, makes the building a pioneer of energy-efficient laboratory construction.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare medical facilities Educational Architecture Higher Education University Denmark
Cite: "The Maersk Tower / C.F. Møller Architects" 22 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887270/the-maersk-tower-cf-moller-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »