Casa Milán / BCA Taller de Diseño

Text description provided by the architects. The approach of the house was oriented to provoke a contemporary design with a nod to the environment of the place, rescuing the handmade and the identity of the city of Xalapa. The special requirement on the part of the client is that the house was very naturally illuminated and materials from the area were retaken.

In the project, three axes were achieved: Architecture, interior design and lighting design. A simple composition of pure volumes gives rise to the main body, creating public and private spaces. The selection of materials was a key factor in the realization of this project: enclosure stone, natural oak wood, apparent concrete, and half red clay table, underline the architecture of this house that is distinguished by its authenticity and its own expression.

The methodology is based on generating the design from within, giving greater weight to a more human experience. The areas despite having different uses, are part of the same volume. This was achieved, for example, in the first floor by removing the walls and adding a special design furniture that ordered and separated the spaces. The furniture was made with artisans and companies from Xalapa.

BCA Design Workshop took special care to take advantage of natural light. It caused the light to disperse gently bathe the main textures. The lighting is resolved with simple luminaires, giving greater weight to the effect caused on the surfaces. The lighting design is inspired by the fireflies, haze, and crafts of Xalapa to give the interior an emotional charge.