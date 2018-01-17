"Loose or Corroded Bolts" Found as Likely Culprit of Indonesia Stock Exchange Collapse

Loose or corroded joints have been identified as the likely culprit of the collapse of a mezzanine floor at Jarkarta’s Indonesia Stock Exchange on Monday that resulted in injuries to more than 70 people.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Company, a preliminary report released by the Indonesian Ministry of Public Works based on interviews with building management and analysis of CCTV footage found that the structure had possibly failed as a result of weak shear joints from “loose or corroded bolts.”

This scenario could have caused the mezzanine to be vulnerable to high weight concentrations, such as occurred Monday when nearly 100 visiting university students were gathered on the platform.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange, completed in 1995

"We would like to convey that this report is a preliminary report of the results of a review by ministry staff, that is unofficial," said the public works ministry's press department in a statement. "Further and closer observation is required on-site, and of construction documents.”

The walkway was constructed as part of the original structure, designed by BBGM and PT. Arkonin and completed in 1995.

Davy Sukamta, head of the Indonesian society of civil and structural engineers, commented that incidents such as this are difficult to predict, and could have resulted from lack of proper maintenance.

"It may be because of degradation of materials over time and because of earthquakes, and to prevent that we would have to develop more foolproof materials and connections," said Sukamta.

"If a building has a special construction like this, it must be inspected more regularly for wear and tear."

News via Australian Broadcasting Company.