Perkins+Will is Creating a Whole New World for the Suzhou Science & Technology Museum

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Perkins+Will is creating a whole new world 62 miles northwest of Shanghai for the Suzhou Science & Technology Museum. Inspired by shan sui, the Chinese phrase for "mountain-water,” the complex lies at the foot of Lion Mountain and adjacent to Shishan Lake. The 600,000 square foot museum will be the focal point of a new cultural neighborhood in Shishan Park.

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
The building itself emerges from the bottom of the mountain and folds back onto itself. With its metallic facades, the form resembles one of Suzhou’s most well-known exports, a silk scarf. The facades’ metal mesh skin controls daylighting and solar gains by transitioning from opaque to transparent. Inside, the museum features a three story atrium with an aquatic courtyard. On the third floor, Lion Mountain Terrace extends over the lake and frames Lion Mountain.

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Complete with terraced landscapes, civic plazas, eco islands, and surrounding forest, the design is much more than just a museum. Many visitors will enter through Discovery Court, a sustainable plaza with permeable paving, bioswales and reflecting pools. On the lake, eco islands are connected by a walkway leading to the museum. The eco islands act as a filtration system for the lake and feature exhibits on water purification, storm water management and sustainable living. The heat island effect is mitigated by the building’s green roofs.

Courtesy of Perkins+Will
Courtesy of Perkins+Will
The Suzhou Science & Technology Museum follows Perkins+Wills last civic and cultural project in China, internationally recognized Shanghai Natural History Museum which opened in 2015.

News via: Perkins+Wills.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Perkins+Will 公布苏州市科技馆竞标方案，扭转‘无尽’山水

