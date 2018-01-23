World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Ramella Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Marcon House / Ramella Arquitetura

Marcon House / Ramella Arquitetura

  • 11:00 - 23 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Marcon House / Ramella Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Marcon House / Ramella Arquitetura, © Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

© Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi © Marcelo Donadussi + 19

  • Architects

    Ramella Arquitetura

  • Location

    Xangri-lá, Brazil

  • Author Architects

    Blacio Junior, Larissa Ramella

  • Architect in Charge

    Blacio Junior

  • Team

    Blacio Ruivo Junior, Carlos Ramella, Larissa Ramella, Serrano Engenharia

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marcelo Donadussi

  • Executive Collaborator

    Pedro Marcon

  • Sketches

    Blacio Junior

  • Lighting

    Singular Iluminação

  • Landscape Design

    Verde Arte

  • Construction

    Construtora Matos e Luz
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The tapering terrain for the lake was instrumental in staggering the broader front plant and narrowing in the back, and its ground floor needs plan had to be expanded to a mezzanine because of the lake's bottom views since the living room narrowed. The stepped decking on the back porch, just past the living room, was also a solution to approach the lake from the patio and made integration with the landscape and gardens more attractive.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The apparent brick and concrete house sit in a condominium of lots in Xangri-la, south coast of Brazil, and its interior living is strictly connected to the integration with the landscape and gardens, which the family sought in a beach house. Its more blind facade of openings houses a garage-porch with a small garden in the background that merges into the living room with double height and mezzanine. Its interior, in textures of concrete, wood and brick details follows a reference to the external façades, it leaves everything cosy in an architectonic composition in perfect harmony.

Save this picture!
© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

The volume of the deposit of beach items with a higher right foot for planks and fishing articles in the front of the house generated more imposing to the earthy façade that is softened by the horizontality of the green cover slab in apparent concrete. The design of the landscaping done by the architect had the function of delimiting the spaces of the land with a garden created to grow and to follow the changes of the house during the time."Limo, mosses, stains on concrete and brick, are marks that time leaves in the house and transforms it during the time, as well as its garden that behaves in different ways according to the time of year."

Save this picture!
Sketch 1
Sketch 1
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Brazil
Cite: "Marcon House / Ramella Arquitetura" 23 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887198/marcon-house-ramella-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »