  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Pezo von Ellrichshausen
  6. 2017
  Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Architects

    Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Location

    Chiloé Province, Chile

  • Author Architects

    Mauricio Pezo, Sofía von Ellrichshausen

  • Collaborators

    Diego Pérez, Findlay Barge, Caitlyn Flowers, Victoria Bodevin

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pezo von Ellrichshausen

  • Facilities

    Marcelo Valenzuela, Daniel Garrido

  • Contractor

    Ricardo Ballesta

  • Structure

    Luis Mendieta

  • Site Area

    48500 m2

  • Design Year

    2015
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting atop a pleasant and continuous evergreen meadow, overlooking the inner sea of Chiloe Island, this is both a half and a double house. Half, because it is the interrupted encounter between a cone and a cylinder.

Model
Model
Axonometric
Axonometric

Double, because the subtraction of a rectangular form at the base of the previous figures generates a pair of equivalent rooms at the extremes of a linear sequence, one facing the direct yellow sun and the other the indirect and blue one.

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Plan
Plan
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen

There is a large space contained by these parallel rooms; a partially paved court that is protected from the rain in two covered corners and from the strong winds on three sides. These sides are conceived as functional widths, as emptied thick walls containing all the domestic facilities. 

Exterior Perspective 3
Exterior Perspective 3
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Exterior Perspective 2
Exterior Perspective 2

The presence of the whole curved case is rather asymmetrical: from one side it stands as a massive and hermetic fortified refuge, from the other it appears as a large pitched roof almost without supporting walls.

© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Sections AA / BB
Sections AA / BB
Interior Perspective 1
Interior Perspective 1

The entire construction is made out of local timber. The structure is defined by the polar array of forty-five rigid frames. While walls and ceilings are clad with boards, a traditional thin wooden shingle covers the conic roof. Knowing that the island is not only well known for the exuberant myths and legends but for a refined artisanal carpentry knowledge expressed both in churches and boats, accepting that something of that local knowledge would inform our project, we preferred to had in mind that delicate artlessness of a totally forgotten wooden padlock.

Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen, © Pezo von Ellrichshausen
© Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Cite: "Rode House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen" [Casa Rode / Pezo von Ellrichshausen] 18 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887190/rode-house-pezo-von-ellrichshausen/> ISSN 0719-8884

