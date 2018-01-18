World
  Poolhouse O / Steven Vandenborre

Poolhouse O / Steven Vandenborre

  • 03:00 - 18 January, 2018
Poolhouse O / Steven Vandenborre
Poolhouse O / Steven Vandenborre, © Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde

© Tim Vandevelde © Tim Vandevelde © Tim Vandevelde © Tim Vandevelde + 31

© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde

Text description provided by the architects. The project brings together a walled courtyard and a swimming pool. The living area is a glass box contained within a concrete garden pavilion. By making the poolhouse entirely out of glass, with minimal framed windows, both inside and outside seems to disappear. Natural light is entering the pavilion by creating enclosed gardens.

© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde

The overall atmosphere is a combination of rough and soft materials creating an intense, silent luxury the length of the pool allows you to experience swimming in a garden, under a building and in a building.

© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde
Details 1
Details 1
© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde

The garden (designed by Alderik Heirman) is gently entering the building and results in a perfect marriage of nature and architecture.

© Tim Vandevelde
© Tim Vandevelde
