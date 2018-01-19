World
i

i

i

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. ODETO.A
  6. 2017
  PKM+ / ODETO.A

PKM+ / ODETO.A

  22:00 - 19 January, 2018
PKM+ / ODETO.A
PKM+ / ODETO.A, © Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

© Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin © Kyungsub Shin + 28

  • Architects

    ODETO.A

  • Location

    Samcheong-dong, South Korea

  • Lead Architects

    Heewon Lee, Eunju Jeong

  • Area

    484.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
First Level Plan
First Level Plan

Text description provided by the architects. First, in importance is client wanted to remain some parts of existing house instead construct a new building. The existing house from 1968 had lots of issued: unnecessary spaces (ex. excessive floor heating plate, disproportionate ceiling structure, inefficient routes for facilities, and etc.), insufficient space height, deficient insulation, and deteriorated façade.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

We focused on these issues and actively redesigned on it for this house and gallery renovation. Our approach is to place all facilities outside of structure rather than following conventional way. It had multiple advantages:
1) It allows for maximum volume for the interior spaces, as floor and ceiling spaces are minimized.

Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

2) We were able to improve current insufficient insulation through new outside insulation.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin

3) We were able to achieve new appearance for the building, as new skin surrounds the building to supplement and enhance uneven border of the façade and the deteriorated façade.

© Kyungsub Shin
© Kyungsub Shin
Cite: "PKM+ / ODETO.A" 19 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887179/pkm-plus-odet/> ISSN 0719-8884

