World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Innauer-Matt Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. House in Tschengla / Innauer-Matt Architekten

House in Tschengla / Innauer-Matt Architekten

  • 03:00 - 19 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Tschengla / Innauer-Matt Architekten
Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

© Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter © Adolf Bereuter + 18

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

Text description provided by the architects. Most owners use their holiday homes for only a couple of weeks a year, leaving them as empty objects in their respective surrounding for the rest of the time. This is, however, not the case with House in Tschengla, which has become a fully-fledged second home for its owners. Located a mere 30 minute drive from their flat in the Western Austrian town of Feldkirch, it allows them to live in two worlds, between the lively density of a town and the vast solitude of the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

The varied, mostly untouched nature with its alpine flora and breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains make Tschengla, a plateau high above the village of Bürserberg, a very special place. With respect to this unique setting, we decided to place the newly built House on Tschengla into this precious scenery like a solitaire. Its outlines are an unmistakable reference to the way farmhouses have been built in Alpine regions ever since the first settlements: a simple, well-structured wooden building on a solid plinth, its gable looking down the valley. Works around the house were kept to a minimum to leave the new building surrounded by untouched alpine pastures.

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

A little square cut into the hillside at the rear face opens the house to the street. The covered entrance leads inside, where a corridor that also houses the kitchen runs through the ground floor. This is the casual meeting place, the heart of the house. A small step up is the dining area with corner seating and a big table facing south, its lower ceiling making it even more inviting and intimate. A panoramic window stretches all along this side of the house, revealing the impressive mountain views. The wooden corner bench stretches further along the walls all the way to the fireplace, serving also as a bookshelf and fireside bench. From here, a solid stairwell leads up to the attic rooms, opening up the rather small living area and giving it a surprisingly open and generous air. The Schopf, a kind of porch or closed veranda typical for the region, connects the kitchen/corridor to the west side of the house with outdoor seating, fountain and a small herb garden.

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

From the kitchen, the small staircase, slightly spiralled between two narrow walls, leads up to the attic floor. In contrast to the lower floor, this part of the house is more a place for retreat. The roof reaches low and houses two bedrooms, a bathroom, a small hallway with a workplace and an extra room including a little library. The windows sit low on the level of the cullis with the daylight falling far into the rooms, creating a cosy, intimate atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter

The diversity of ambiences in these rooms – some with high, some with low ceilings, some wide, some small – is further enhanced by the use of simple, yet atmospheric materials. Untreated spruce and ash, grey plasterwork und rough stone give this house a special and natural air. A second home in the mountains; far from, yet close to the hustle and bustle of life in town. A sacred space for this little family.

Save this picture!
© Adolf Bereuter
© Adolf Bereuter
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Austria
Cite: "House in Tschengla / Innauer-Matt Architekten" 19 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887170/house-in-tschengla-innauer-matt-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »