World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. MIDE architetti
  6. 2017
  7. Countryside Villa / MIDE architetti

Countryside Villa / MIDE architetti

  • 05:00 - 18 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Countryside Villa / MIDE architetti
Save this picture!
Countryside Villa / MIDE architetti , © Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso

© Claudia Nalesso © Claudia Nalesso © Claudia Nalesso © Claudia Nalesso + 15

  • Architects

    MIDE architetti

  • Location

    Montebelluna, Italy

  • Lead Architects

    Fabrizio Michielon, Sergio de Gioia

  • Area

    190.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Claudia Nalesso
Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located near Montebelluna, in the province of Treviso.

The design idea results from the will to valorize the existing context, gently immerging the new house into the greenery: two parallel lines identify the base and the flat roof, protecting in between the ‘dwelling box’. The idea of timber cladding provides the projects with a high degree of integration with the surrounding environment and, with the use of wide glazed openings, allows a tangible continuity and uninterrupted relation with the vast park that belts the parcel.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso

High visual permeability and generous contributions of natural light feature the interior spaces of the construction. The architectural circuit develops horizontally within a single deck: North block hosts the living area, the kitchen, two bedrooms with respective bathrooms and a laundry room; in the South one have been placed a studio and a pool hall required by the client.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso

The extremely simplicity of the plan contributes in radically improving the functionality, optimizing the available surface and reducing that of corridors, in favor of the more important areas of the house.

Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Claudia Nalesso
© Claudia Nalesso

The use of heterogeneous materials such as reinforced concrete, timber and plaster play a significant role in highlighting the volumetric purity of the new house.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "Countryside Villa / MIDE architetti " 18 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887168/countryside-villa-mide-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »