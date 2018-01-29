World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. WEI 建筑设计
  6. 2017
  7. Springing Stream / WEI architects/ELEVATION WORKSHOP

Springing Stream / WEI architects/ELEVATION WORKSHOP

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Springing Stream / WEI architects/ELEVATION WORKSHOP
Save this picture!
Springing Stream / WEI architects/ELEVATION WORKSHOP, © Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

  • Architecture Consultant

    Daniel Wu

  • Furnishings Consultant

    Jianhua Sun

  • Furnishings Products

    HomeBA

  • Lighting Consultant

    ZhongChenYuanZhan

  • Construction

    Xiaofei Chen

  • MEP Design

    Jiashu Wei

  • Construction Leader

    Changchun Guo

  • Client

    The tourism economy exploration limited company of taimu

  • Constructor

    Fujian yukai construction limited company

  • Construction Manager

    Qingzong Zhou, Guanjian Wen
Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. Springstream House is a renovation project of an abandoned house located in Chixi Village, which is the first Poverty Alleviation Village situated in rural valley in Fujian, China. 

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Inspired by the surrounding natural landscape, the design aims to create a living house, just like a tree that rooted in the ground, growing inside its surroundings. 

After the renovation, the original ruined two-storey wooden house with a sheep shed on the side becomes a new 275sqmwide guesthouse.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Adhering to the design concept of "Considering Landscape First", the guidance of the entire project is people’s circulations and sightlines with the relationship of far-distance mountain, short-distance landscape and architecture.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The double brick wall on the east side is completely preserved to maintain the same height and shape as the original one. Towards the stream, there is an eave-roofed courtyard in the first floor, which is a curved dougong.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The cornice of wooden structure has changed into a natural arched curve, which becomes a design highlight through the whole project.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

By the creative use of traditional sloped roofs in Southern China, its curves are integrated in the nearby tea gardens, far-distant mountainous, and clouds floating between the peaks.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The house mainly adopts the traditional tenon and mortise structure and wooden enclosure.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The majority of materials are old timber collected from the local bearing wood, wood panels, doors and windows.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

For the interior, a series of delicate changes of materials allow better circulation within the space while also hinting at changes in the surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Stepped into the house, the calendered concrete floor with curved brass lines inlaid lead people from the entrance to kitchen and tearoom on the right, inward yard at front, and double-layers living room on the left.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

On the right side of the gate is an open kitchen. According to the local tradition, hearth is considered the “heart” of the house.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Therefore, we decided to preserve the hearth’s original place, re-building it following the local, traditional methods. At the same time, on the other side of the kitchen, we set modern appliances, such as an induction cooker, a range hood and an oven.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

Next to the kitchen, on the right, there is a tearoom: we used a special local way to design the window between kitchen and tea house. It can be a flap when it’s closed, and a countertop when it’s open. We make particular windows for promoting ventilation.

Using local seasonal wind direction's changes, it also can increase convection to achieve passive cooling and dehumidifying.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The tearoom is located on the west side of the main building. Its north side is intended as dining room and equipped with a long table, while the south side is for tea drinking. The tearoom is a grey space, the roof form and orientation is conceived to improve inner ventilation.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin

The tea table is made by a local stone--Fudingblack, manufactured on site. Local bamboo and vegetation are used on courtyard between teahouse and guesthouse. The garden lamps are entirely made on site by local bamboo.

Save this picture!
© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses China
Cite: "Springing Stream / WEI architects/ELEVATION WORKSHOP" [福建“小溪家” / WEI 建筑设计] 29 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. 韩, 爽) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887164/springing-stream-wei-architects-elevation-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Weiqi Jin

福建“小溪家” / WEI 建筑设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »