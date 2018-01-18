World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Japan
  5. ETHNOS
  6. 2017
  7. HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS

HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS

  • 17:00 - 18 January, 2018
HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS
© Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

© Hata Taku © Hata Taku © Nacasa & Partners © Nacasa & Partners + 15

© Imada Photo Service
© Imada Photo Service

Text description provided by the architects. This project is on display at the Center-Gai, located at the intersection of Inokashira-street and the Yumeji-street. The surroundings bristle with commercial buildings holding signboards.

HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS, © Nacasa & Partners
© Nacasa & Partners

Our proposal is to visualize every floor as a volume in which through its full glazing façade, pedestrians can perceive the inner-life from the street. In this way, they recognize the building not from the signage but from the volume of the building. We produce diversity by maximizing the rental spaces through commanding the sky factor.

Elevations
Elevations

External shaft equipment allows 100% rentable floor area ratio to preserve economic efficiency, and we developed a sashless, insulated glazing, fire preventing, steel curtain wall on the surface to mimic the appearance of glass in each floor as layers.

© Hata Taku
© Hata Taku
Cite: "HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS" 18 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887158/hulic-and-new-shibuya-ethnos/> ISSN 0719-8884

