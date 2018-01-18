HULIC & New Shibuya / ETHNOS

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. This project is on display at the Center-Gai, located at the intersection of Inokashira-street and the Yumeji-street. The surroundings bristle with commercial buildings holding signboards.

Our proposal is to visualize every floor as a volume in which through its full glazing façade, pedestrians can perceive the inner-life from the street. In this way, they recognize the building not from the signage but from the volume of the building. We produce diversity by maximizing the rental spaces through commanding the sky factor.

External shaft equipment allows 100% rentable floor area ratio to preserve economic efficiency, and we developed a sashless, insulated glazing, fire preventing, steel curtain wall on the surface to mimic the appearance of glass in each floor as layers.