  Mio Building Bonjo III / Estudio Moirë arquitectos

Mio Building Bonjo III / Estudio Moirë arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 4 April, 2018
Mio Building Bonjo III / Estudio Moirë arquitectos
Mio Building Bonjo III / Estudio Moirë arquitectos, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. This building is located in a historical neighborhood of the city of Mar del Plata, which is conformed mostly by typical houses from the first half of the twentieth century.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

This project was conceived with the idea of mixing up all the advantages of living in a modern apartment but at the same time keeping the possibilities that a house can offer.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The measures of the piece of land allow us to rethink the concept of an urban building, and at the same time save an old tree that has been growing there for decades.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The square:
The ground floor was designed as a semi-public space that contains the access, the terrace and the lounge. The square on this level is the heart of the project. It has sitting spaces, where the owners of the apartments can read a book, get a sunbath and enjoy the out space. The ground floor also. As the apartments are separated from the square, the common space gets to be in touch with nature, it is more serene and peaceful.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Apartments = Houses: 
At the time of planning the apartments, our intention was to preserve the sequence between the public spaces and the private spaces that you could see in a typical house from the neighborhood.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Section
Section
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Every one of the apartments was meticulously designed. They offer the owners luminous and airy spaces, thank to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Interiors Architecture Residential Argentina
Cite: "Mio Building Bonjo III / Estudio Moirë arquitectos" 04 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887146/mio-building-bonjo-iii/> ISSN 0719-8884

