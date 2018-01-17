World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Neat and Tidy or Messy and Cluttered: Which Inspires More Creativity?

Neat and Tidy or Messy and Cluttered: Which Inspires More Creativity?


Save this picture!
Neat and Tidy or Messy and Cluttered: Which Inspires More Creativity?, © ArchDaily | Eduardo Souza & Matheus Pereira
© ArchDaily | Eduardo Souza & Matheus Pereira

While architects are known for promoting sleek, clutter-free spaces, we have to ask: is this the best way to inspire creativity? Personal preference certainly plays a large part in how you respond to a stark table-tops with nary a stray pencil--maybe this is your nirvana. Or perhaps it’s theoretically preferable but once you have to sit down and work, you find yourself uninspired.

Author Tim Harford researched and compiled a number of examples for his book Messy in which “creativity, responsiveness, [and] resilience” were “integral to the disorder, confusion and disarray.” Do you agree? Or perhaps more importantly, what are you surrounded by when you’re in the zone and at your creative peak?

With this question we launch the first AD Discussion of 2018. Do you prefer working in organized or disorganized spaces?

And since there isn’t a right answer, how can neat-freaks peacefully coexist with the disheveled in shared working spaces?  

