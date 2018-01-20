World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. India
  5. STAPATI
  6. 2015
  7. Corporate Office for Team Thai / STAPATI

Corporate Office for Team Thai / STAPATI

  • 20:00 - 20 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Corporate Office for Team Thai / STAPATI
Save this picture!
Corporate Office for Team Thai / STAPATI, © Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas

© Praveen P Mohandas © Praveen P Mohandas © Praveen P Mohandas © Praveen P Mohandas + 31

  • Architects

    STAPATI

  • Location

    Kozhikode, Kerala, India

  • Design Team

    Tony Joseph, George Seemon, Anupama, Priya Pillai, Ankita

  • Area

    28365.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Praveen P Mohandas
Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas

Text description provided by the architects. A linear sloping site facing the southwest, along a busy highway defined the context for this Corporate office in Calicut. The functional areas of the building are deliberately raised up from the ground, leaving the ground floor free as a multifunctional space. Thus the external landscape continues into the building and onto the raised portion of the land on the rear, which is articulated as an informal extension of the office space. This continuous space is resolved as a series of levels which allows the landscape to move in & out and form the spine around which all activities are organized.

Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas

The functional spaces are protected from the harsh western sun by a high barrier wall on the periphery, which has got breakout spaces in between. Triple height spaces further aids in the movement of air. The office spaces are further sheltered from glare by a screen wall on the front and side. The terrace is converted into a garden and lounge which adds another layer against the hot tropical climate and helps keep the interiors cool.

Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas

The front facade is designed as an interesting pattern of trellises to cut out the harsh sun, while at the same time allowing plenty of ventilation into the spaces. The open planning of the interiors further accentuates the overall openness of the office and sets the tone for a vibrant working atmosphere. There is an inherent truthfulness in the use of materials, most of which are left exposed – polished concrete flooring, cement board partitions and exposed concrete ceiling. This rustic theme is contrasted well with the sleekness of glass and the surrounding greenery, which creates an ambience of working amidst nature.

Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Praveen P Mohandas
© Praveen P Mohandas
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings India
Cite: "Corporate Office for Team Thai / STAPATI" 20 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887129/corporate-office-for-team-thai-stapati/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »