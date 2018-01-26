World
i

i

i

  Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2018

Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2018
Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2018

Roses are red, violets are blue; we'd love to receive a valentine from you! In what has become an ArchDaily annual tradition, we are opening a call for our readers to share the love in 2018. <3 

Competition Guidelines:

  • All entries must be received by February 12, 10:00 am EST
  • Design must be submitted as a .jpg/.png/.gif
  • Format must be 1800 x 1200 pixels (vertical or horizontal)
  • Design must be original and suitable for publication on ArchDaily
  • The theme for the design should be Valentine-related and have something to do with architecture
  • You may submit more than one entry
  • Our favorite submissions will be published on February 12

How to share a link to your submission:
In the form below, please submit a link to the .jpg/.png/.gif that you have created. We will not accept submissions as zip files, nor do we accept submissions sent via WeTransfer, MegaUpload, or a similar service. Any entry submitted as a zip file or using a file transfer service will be disqualified. If you are sharing a file that has been uploaded to Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, Imgur or Google Drive, please ensure that you are sharing a public link that can be accessed by ArchDaily editors. 
How to share a file using Dropbox
How to share a file using Google Drive
How to share a file using Imgur
How to share a file using Microsoft OneDrive

Any submissions that do not conform to the guidelines will not be considered.

105 Valentines for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

If there was ever a time when the world needed a bit of extra love, that time is now. And even though Valentine's Day is a celebration of romantic love, we know these uplifting messages of affection will resonate with peers, friends, and family members, alike.

Immigration-Themed Valentine's Day Heart Erected in Times Square

The Best Submissions to Our Valentine's Day Card Contest

Send These Valentines To the Architects You Love

Architect Valentines 2014

Competitions
Cite: Becky Quintal. "Call for Submissions: Architecture-Themed Valentine's Day Card 2018" 26 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887127/call-for-submissions-architecture-themed-valentines-day-card-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

