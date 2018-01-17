Piccolo Haus / SMART ARCHITECTURE

+ 41

Construction Song Byoung-seok

Structural Engineer BORU

Mechanical engineer HANKUK-kiyeun

Electrical engineer WOOJIN engineering

Client Oh In-taek More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The area, where the remains of Rock shade have been found, is livelihood from old stone age. This place is located in wind path, so there is always a fresh wind from south area - Cheong do, Ga chang. The mountain to the west of site keeps out hot sunlight in the afternoon. And Shin-cheon river flows at the bottom of mountain, so there is enough water.

This small house situated in an entrance to Pa-dong, is across from an apartment complex gate.The site is adjacent to 12m-wide road to the south and 4m-wide cluttered passing road to the north.

The house consist of one commercial space on first floor and one detached house for young parents with 3 children from the second floor to the fourth floor.

The staircase and parking lot's location was determined by a shape of site, and all rooms in house were planned to face the south.

Whole building's external facing is finished using bricks and galvanized steel sheets and window system. The facade adjacent to the southern road is finished using brick masonry with space between the rows on outside heat-insulation wall method wall for privacy.