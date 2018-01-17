World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. SMART ARCHITECTURE
  6. 2017
  Piccolo Haus / SMART ARCHITECTURE

Piccolo Haus / SMART ARCHITECTURE

  • 19:00 - 17 January, 2018
Piccolo Haus / SMART ARCHITECTURE
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

  • Construction

    Song Byoung-seok

  • Structural Engineer

    BORU

  • Mechanical engineer

    HANKUK-kiyeun

  • Electrical engineer

    WOOJIN engineering

  • Client

    Oh In-taek
© Yoon Dong-gyu
Text description provided by the architects. The area, where the remains of Rock shade have been found, is livelihood from old stone age. This place is located in wind path, so there is always a fresh wind from south area - Cheong do, Ga chang. The mountain to the west of site keeps out hot sunlight in the afternoon. And Shin-cheon river flows at the bottom of mountain, so there is enough water.

Birds View
Birds View

This small house situated in an entrance to Pa-dong, is across from an apartment complex gate.The site is adjacent to 12m-wide road to the south and 4m-wide cluttered passing road to the north.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
The house consist of one commercial space on first floor and one detached house for young parents with 3 children from the second floor to the fourth floor.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
Section 01
Section 01
© Yoon Dong-gyu
The staircase and parking lot's location was determined by a shape of site, and all rooms in house were planned to face the south.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
Whole building's external facing is finished using bricks and galvanized steel sheets and window system. The facade adjacent to the southern road is finished using brick masonry with space between the rows on outside heat-insulation wall method wall for privacy.

© Yoon Dong-gyu
Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses South Korea
Cite: "Piccolo Haus / SMART ARCHITECTURE" 17 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887108/piccolo-haus-smart-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

