World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Iran
  5. Razan Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects

Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects

  • 02:00 - 18 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff + 27

  • Architects

    Razan Architects

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Lead Architect

    Navid Emami

  • Project Manager

    Saeid Souri

  • Design team

    Nasim Nouri, Behrouz Samadi, Golafrouz Alanour, Hamed Ahmadi, Minoo Pour Rahmat, Arash Rezayizadegan, Shaghayegh Daneshmand, Yazdan Ebrahimi

  • Area

    8000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff, Afrouz Khazayi

  • Construction

    Hamrah Sanat Co.

  • Supervision

    Razan Architects

  • Structure

    Karab Isatis Co.

  • Electrical

    Mr. Kalhor

  • Mechanical

    Mr. Boostan
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Golestan Residential Building is located in a wide dead end, with a maximum height of 20 meters close to a military area. The quiet atmosphere of the alley, which is due to its proper width and impassability, and also the green mass of the tree in the courtyard, led us to pay special attention to the main pavement of the project, and use this potential for Improve the quality of indoor spaces and make communication with the yard and the city. In this regard, the role of the terraces as the spaces of this communication becomes more remarkable.

Creating double height terraces that do not overlook is a challenge that transformed the facade into stepped terraces, and was also a response to the aspect ratio of the building. The shadings and the filled and empty spaces and stretching the facade material into the interior spaces have improved the quality of living space. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Here, by scattering and increasing the number of voids at the project, lighting is provided for three units directly and for one of them, three separate voids on three different sides are considered. The lobby of the elevators and the middle sections of the larger units also benefit from natural light.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

In this project, by lowering a part of the yard as much as one floor, a semi-closed and a secure outdoor space has been created in order to be dedicated to the children's playground and a place for inhabitants to relax or have a friendly chat.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

With the construction of new buildings in an alley and the destruction of old buildings, the image of the inhabitants of their neighborhood is ruined and gradually disappears, and after all, all forms are completely changed. In order to respect the visual memory of the people from the walls of the alley, we decided to preserve the walls of the old property and, for the openings, we considered glass walls, so that the inhabitants can experience continuous sight through the walls. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Iran
Cite: "Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects" 18 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887102/golestan-apartment-razan-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »