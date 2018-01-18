Golestan Apartment / Razan Architects

+ 27

Architects Razan Architects

Location Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Lead Architect Navid Emami

Project Manager Saeid Souri

Design team Nasim Nouri, Behrouz Samadi, Golafrouz Alanour, Hamed Ahmadi, Minoo Pour Rahmat, Arash Rezayizadegan, Shaghayegh Daneshmand, Yazdan Ebrahimi

Area 8000.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Parham Taghioff, Afrouz Khazayi

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Hamrah Sanat Co.

Supervision Razan Architects

Structure Karab Isatis Co.

Electrical Mr. Kalhor

Mechanical Mr. Boostan More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Golestan Residential Building is located in a wide dead end, with a maximum height of 20 meters close to a military area. The quiet atmosphere of the alley, which is due to its proper width and impassability, and also the green mass of the tree in the courtyard, led us to pay special attention to the main pavement of the project, and use this potential for Improve the quality of indoor spaces and make communication with the yard and the city. In this regard, the role of the terraces as the spaces of this communication becomes more remarkable.

Creating double height terraces that do not overlook is a challenge that transformed the facade into stepped terraces, and was also a response to the aspect ratio of the building. The shadings and the filled and empty spaces and stretching the facade material into the interior spaces have improved the quality of living space.

Here, by scattering and increasing the number of voids at the project, lighting is provided for three units directly and for one of them, three separate voids on three different sides are considered. The lobby of the elevators and the middle sections of the larger units also benefit from natural light.

In this project, by lowering a part of the yard as much as one floor, a semi-closed and a secure outdoor space has been created in order to be dedicated to the children's playground and a place for inhabitants to relax or have a friendly chat.

With the construction of new buildings in an alley and the destruction of old buildings, the image of the inhabitants of their neighborhood is ruined and gradually disappears, and after all, all forms are completely changed. In order to respect the visual memory of the people from the walls of the alley, we decided to preserve the walls of the old property and, for the openings, we considered glass walls, so that the inhabitants can experience continuous sight through the walls.