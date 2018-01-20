Competition Finalist for Leningrad Siege Museum Reaches for the Sky

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects

From the creators of Museum Of The History Of Polish Jews in Warsaw, comes a competition finalist proposal for the new Museum for the Defense and Siege of Leningrad in St. Petersburg. Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects, in collaboration with Ralph Appelbaum Associates, designed three main parts: the Thread of Life (museum and exhibitions), the Memorial of Heroes of Leningrad and the Square of Testimony. Thought to have the popular vote, this entry sought to redevelop and reconnect the city of to the park and museum with its Neo-Classical grid.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects

The designers envision visitors arriving on the north end of the site to a lush riverside hilltop. Raised earth hides not only the parking but also bus stops and road noise as well, giving the memorial a more peaceful atmosphere. Three sunken floors create the cavernous space for the Thread of Life museum and exhibitions. From there, visitors climb up a white staircase to see the rest of the golden museum reaching for the sky above them and panoramic views of St. Petersburg. The floating gold box holds archives, temporary exhibitions, reading rooms, research spaces, lecture halls and more.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects

A low wall, Memorial of Heroes of Leningrad acts as connector axis for the city and memorial. Set apart from the park is the Square of Testimony. An inverted pyramid, the square is a multi-sensory space for meditation and reflection with gentle sounds and views of the parks natural meadow beyond.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Lahdelma & Mahalmäki Architects

