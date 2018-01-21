World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry

Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry
Save this picture!
Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry, Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice

Beoffice and HSY Architects’ competition-winning proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey represents a generation of knowledge that will flourish and support Bandırma’s innovation in industry and economy. The university will take an integrated approach to the region, blurring the boundary between campus and city with interactive spaces that can open up for flexible use. 

Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice + 61

The masterplanning of Bandırma University Campus is predominately formed of three main building complexes: the central study building, the student social center, and the sports complex. Each of them will bear a different relationship with the topography and environment, united by the central pedestrian axis that the masses will be formed around. It was after surveying the land that the architects chose a pedestrian-orientated approach to the campus that will incorporate a series of promenades and pathways crossing and weaving between buildings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice

The emphasis of the campus will be on the social spaces throughout the university to encourage cross-communication and the sharing of knowledge and ideas. Taking full advantage of Turkey’s warm climate, there will be multiple green, public areas for students and staff to enjoy the natural beauty of their surroundings and spend time outdoors. 

Bandırma is an important industrial center, including two, soon to be three, industrial zones. The campus for education and science will encourage entrepreneurship and manufacturing design, housing a network of information and research that can be transferred into the city to drive their economy and foster relationships between companies and technology research centers.

Central Study Building

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice

The central study building will include a 22,000 square meter floor area housing large lecture halls, classrooms and study spaces overlooking the rest of the campus, based around several internal courtyards. Large spiral staircases will span the height of the building as well as various entrances across the different levels.

Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice + 61

Student Social Centre

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice

The 11,000 square metres of open plan space, the student social centre will be surrounded by study areas along the perimeter of the building. It will be formed around a linear plan, providing large dining rooms and kitchens offering views out to the external typology created by the masses of the building stepping down and water features defining the outdoor spaces.

Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice + 61

Sports Complex

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Beoffice
Courtesy of Beoffice

The sports complex will take on a circular based plan fronted by a large lake for several basketball courts and a stadium featuring large skylights overhead. Curtain walls will be used throughout the structure for a transparent form in the landscape.

Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice Courtesy of Beoffice + 61

A fly-through tour of Beoffice and HSY Architects’ competition-winning Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus, Turkey can be watched in the captivating video below:

The design team responsible for this proposal include Burcu Sevinç, Süleyman Yıldız, Rıfat Yılmaz, Serkan Yüzbaşı, Cemil Aktaş, Ceyhan Yücel.

News via: Beoffice.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Thorns. "Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry" 21 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887087/competition-winning-proposal-for-bandirma-onyedi-eylul-university-campus-in-turkey-will-support-the-local-industry/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »