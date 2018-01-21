Competition Winning Proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey Will Support the Local Industry

Beoffice and HSY Architects’ competition-winning proposal for Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus in Turkey represents a generation of knowledge that will flourish and support Bandırma’s innovation in industry and economy. The university will take an integrated approach to the region, blurring the boundary between campus and city with interactive spaces that can open up for flexible use.

+ 61

The masterplanning of Bandırma University Campus is predominately formed of three main building complexes: the central study building, the student social center, and the sports complex. Each of them will bear a different relationship with the topography and environment, united by the central pedestrian axis that the masses will be formed around. It was after surveying the land that the architects chose a pedestrian-orientated approach to the campus that will incorporate a series of promenades and pathways crossing and weaving between buildings.

The emphasis of the campus will be on the social spaces throughout the university to encourage cross-communication and the sharing of knowledge and ideas. Taking full advantage of Turkey’s warm climate, there will be multiple green, public areas for students and staff to enjoy the natural beauty of their surroundings and spend time outdoors.

Bandırma is an important industrial center, including two, soon to be three, industrial zones. The campus for education and science will encourage entrepreneurship and manufacturing design, housing a network of information and research that can be transferred into the city to drive their economy and foster relationships between companies and technology research centers.

Central Study Building

The central study building will include a 22,000 square meter floor area housing large lecture halls, classrooms and study spaces overlooking the rest of the campus, based around several internal courtyards. Large spiral staircases will span the height of the building as well as various entrances across the different levels.

+ 61

Student Social Centre

The 11,000 square metres of open plan space, the student social centre will be surrounded by study areas along the perimeter of the building. It will be formed around a linear plan, providing large dining rooms and kitchens offering views out to the external typology created by the masses of the building stepping down and water features defining the outdoor spaces.

+ 61

Sports Complex

The sports complex will take on a circular based plan fronted by a large lake for several basketball courts and a stadium featuring large skylights overhead. Curtain walls will be used throughout the structure for a transparent form in the landscape.

+ 61

A fly-through tour of Beoffice and HSY Architects’ competition-winning Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University Campus, Turkey can be watched in the captivating video below:

The design team responsible for this proposal include Burcu Sevinç, Süleyman Yıldız, Rıfat Yılmaz, Serkan Yüzbaşı, Cemil Aktaş, Ceyhan Yücel.

News via: Beoffice.