World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. United States
  5. Valerie Schweitzer Architects
  6. 2007
  7. Butterfly Studio / Valerie Schweitzer Architects

Butterfly Studio / Valerie Schweitzer Architects

  • 13:00 - 17 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Butterfly Studio / Valerie Schweitzer Architects
Save this picture!
Butterfly Studio / Valerie Schweitzer Architects, © Tom Leighton
© Tom Leighton

© Paul Bartholomeuw © Tom Leighton © Tom Leighton © Tom Leighton + 11

Save this picture!
© Tom Leighton
© Tom Leighton

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired in part by the closing of a butterfly’s wings and other organic forms, this 350 square-foot art studio and the private office for a family home in Westport, Connecticut, provides a serene refuge. Like shards protruding from the earth, the studio’s angled panels clad in stucco and recycled teak, impart a primitive and futuristic quality at the same time. The structure exploits the potential of glass, wood and steel.

Save this picture!
© Tom Leighton
© Tom Leighton

The expansive skylight of steel and thermally-insulated glass eliminates the need for day-lighting, even for an artist. It also creates an airiness despite the confined floor plate. Efficiency is furthered by the sealed poured concrete floor that contains radiant heat piping; one may roll a work desk on wheels throughout the space.

Save this picture!
© Tom Leighton
© Tom Leighton
Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation
Save this picture!
© Paul Bartholomeuw
© Paul Bartholomeuw

Due to the skylight and narrow windows, there is a strong sense of privacy and being hidden from the rest of the world. The view of changing skies and light create an optimal space for intermittent reflection during artistic production. Cross-ventilation is achieved by carefully placed windows that capture breezes off the proximate Long Island Sound. A half-bath is included.

Save this picture!
© Tom Leighton
© Tom Leighton
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Other Small Scale United States
Cite: "Butterfly Studio / Valerie Schweitzer Architects" 17 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887080/butterfly-studio-valerie-schweitzer-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »