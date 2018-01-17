Richard Meier On Color in Architecture and His Only Black Building

Get a better understanding of Richard Meier in PLANE-SITE’s latest short film in their series, Time-Space-Existence. The series focuses on the principles behind each architect they feature. Known for his pristine white, geometric buildings, Meier talks about architectural context, timelessness, universal color, and his only black building.

Quality of architecture gives life to a city. It creates a space that belongs to a city, says Meier.

In the film, Meier discusses his love for museums. Each one is different and it is for the public to not only come together but to learn as well. Throughout the five-plus decades Meier dedicated to the field, he has been a champion for the impact architecture has on government, education and community. The film shows images of Meier's works such as the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art, the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the Jubilee Church in Rome.

Once a month leading up to the GAA Foundation’s Time-Space-Existence exhibition at the Venice Architecture Biennial in May 2018, PLANE-SITE publishes a short video interview with a prominent architect. Kengo Kuma, Tatiana Bilbao, and Arata Isozaki’s episodes were released, but we can expect Frei Otto and Richard Hassell to be featured in the upcoming films.

News via: PLANE — SITE.