Studio House / Zen Architects

  • 17:00 - 17 January, 2018
Studio House / Zen Architects
  • Architects

    Zen Architects

  • Location

    Melbourne, Australia

  • Project Team

    Ric Zen, Wesley Baigent

  • Area

    74.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jack Lovel
Text description provided by the architects. Our client contacted us with a request to design an extension to their existing property in order to accommodate the needs of a growing family. In this case, the small area of the site required a unique approach to achieve the required outcomes.

In response, we designed a flexible, multi-purpose studio that requires very little land. It includes two sleeping areas, a bathroom and a generous living space with the potential to be arranged into a living, kitchen and dining space. We arranged the shape of the building to minimise amenity impacts to the neighbours, while also controlling sunlight and views from windows, thereby creating a sense of space without sacrificing privacy.

Section
Section
As the building was positioned beside a laneway, we were also able to provide it with its own private entrance, separating it from the main home. The clients can now cater to their immediate need for more space while enjoying flexible choices for future use. Without impacting amenity they are now able to enjoy views of their own architecture across a shared garden space.

