Studio House / Zen Architects

Architects Zen Architects

Location Melbourne, Australia

Project Team Ric Zen, Wesley Baigent

Area 74.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jack Lovel

Builder ‘Built by JSB’

Engineer Keith Patrick and Assiciates

Landscaping Mud Office More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our client contacted us with a request to design an extension to their existing property in order to accommodate the needs of a growing family. In this case, the small area of the site required a unique approach to achieve the required outcomes.

In response, we designed a flexible, multi-purpose studio that requires very little land. It includes two sleeping areas, a bathroom and a generous living space with the potential to be arranged into a living, kitchen and dining space. We arranged the shape of the building to minimise amenity impacts to the neighbours, while also controlling sunlight and views from windows, thereby creating a sense of space without sacrificing privacy.

As the building was positioned beside a laneway, we were also able to provide it with its own private entrance, separating it from the main home. The clients can now cater to their immediate need for more space while enjoying flexible choices for future use. Without impacting amenity they are now able to enjoy views of their own architecture across a shared garden space.