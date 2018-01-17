World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Kuwait
  5. Massive Order
  6. 2013
  7. Altruistic House / Massive Order

Altruistic House / Massive Order

  • 02:00 - 17 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Altruistic House / Massive Order
Save this picture!
Altruistic House / Massive Order, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 20

  • Architects

    Massive Order

  • Location

    Nuzha, Kuwait

  • Lead Architect

    Muhannad Al-Baqshi

  • Design Team

    Eman Kassem, Raweya Al-Sedairawi

  • Area

    375.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Nelson Garrido

  • Project Manager

    Faisal Al-Hawaj

  • Construction Manager

    Hamad Hussain

  • Construction

    Massive Order
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The main design feature for Altruistic Residence centres on the fact that the lot sits on a narrow short street, the question was: how can a building on this street help make it feel better and bigger? The answer came in two folds. First, the form has to be stripped with horizontal lines to visually elongate the street and give a visual resting point amongst the neighbouring architecturally busy elevations; hence, the elevation was cladded with a pattern of wide frames. Second, the form ought to be abstracted. 

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Save this picture!
Outdoor Space Diagram
Outdoor Space Diagram

In order to abstract the main facade, all familiar building elements such as a main door and repetition of windows were replaced with openings that follow carefully composed frames. The language of frames is then echoed in the interior through the treatment of the false ceiling, which resulted in frames of light. Similarly, the colour palette extends from the external cladding into the interior spaces. The colours range from creamy to sandy tones, reflecting the desert nature of the site.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Each floor in his three stories structure houses an apartment containing a living space, three bedrooms, and a service quarter. The vertical circulation core is split into two access points; one through the elevator acting as the main mode of circulation, and the other one is the service staircase.  In addition, each unit has its own outdoor space. These outdoor spaces expand the users’ views and give a personal breathable exterior place in an otherwise compact neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Kuwait
Cite: "Altruistic House / Massive Order" 17 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887075/altruistic-house-massive-order/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »