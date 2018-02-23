World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Mexico
  5. Boué arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. C57-4 Building / Boué arquitectos

C57-4 Building / Boué arquitectos

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
C57-4 Building / Boué arquitectos
Save this picture!
C57-4 Building / Boué arquitectos, © Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

© Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos © Marcos Betanzos + 14

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Text description provided by the architects. The entrance to C57-4 building is through a lobby with restrained design highlighted with details in wood and forge welcoming the inhabitants and leading them towards the vertical circulations formed by lifts and service staircase. In the interior of each floor, all of the units structural level was reconditioned to generate wide corridors dominated by an inside patio —that works also as a meeting point and relaxing area— with a red brick carpet down the shade of a tree.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

Each apartment uses a very specific material palette with neutral colors to promote a great visual field amplitude linked to a pure architecture with no staging resources that allows to appreciate the virtues of the original construction at the same time that facilitates a respectful intervention with the preexistence.

Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1

The project is crowned with a roof garden that has been created as a common area for all the inhabitants. This natured rooftop, with views to historical buildings, was set up in two different levels resulted from the original architecture.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos

The exterior lighting plays a main role not only for the building, but for its corner location, from where it is possible to observe how the building has a new value and is being lived through its balconies, windows and structural elements that brighten the street giving security to the pedestrians and transforming a discrete building in a paradigm for all the streets in this area of the city.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Betanzos
© Marcos Betanzos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Mexico
Cite: "C57-4 Building / Boué arquitectos" [Edificio C57-4 / Boué arquitectos] 23 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/887049/c57-4-building-boue-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »