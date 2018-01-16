La Toscana Residential Building / AE Arquitectos

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. La Toscana is a residential building complex located in the northeast of Guadalajara. It consists of 108 units surrounded by a peaceful environment and plenty of services. Initially, it was designed as one-tower but due to regulations, the project changed into two-towers with 12-story residential development.

Both towers are connected by a base with an L shaped structure, that holds a series of amenities in the lobby as a gym, swimming pool, multipurpose spaces, and green areas. The base that connects the two towers hosts a gym and a roof garden on the third floor as well as green areas for gardening. In order to make the most of La Toscana’s privileged orientation from north to south large windows were installed.

Materials as marble, granite and wood were used for furbishing interiors and exteriors. These materials and its textures added solidity and consistency to the visual aspects of the project. La Toscana’s great achievement was to integrate different personal and social activities into one structure. The façade winds up and down as a pleasing final touch which gives birth towers a distinction in Guadalajara’s cityscape.