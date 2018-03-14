World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. 11architecture
  6. 2017
  7. Haihui Co-working Space / 11architecture

Haihui Co-working Space / 11architecture

  • 19:00 - 14 March, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Haihui Co-working Space / 11architecture
Save this picture!
Haihui Co-working Space / 11architecture, © ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Model. Image Courtesy of 11architecture © ZC Architectural Photography Studio © ZC Architectural Photography Studio © ZC Architectural Photography Studio + 25

  • Architects

    11architecture

  • Location

    TaiBang Technology Building, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

  • Lead Architects

    Fujimori Ryo, Jing Xie, Minggang Luo, Xiaojun Zhang

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    ZC Architectural Photography Studio
Save this picture!
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This is an interior design project of a small co-working space that consisted of seven office rooms, twelve individuals’ dedicated desks, a non-designated working space with eight seats, and some shared spaces including a drink bar and a lounge. The site is a 300m2 rectangular piece in a typical office tower, but with one structural column in the middle of the floor as an atypical feature. 

Save this picture!
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

In response to the concept of “co-working”, the main part of the project was designed as an open environment without having obvious divisions between each functional space. Instead, the space was organized by the following four spatial devices: Platform, Counter, Column, and Frame.

Save this picture!
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

There was a design intention to treat the first three devices as extensions of the ground and create spatial settings by landform. Although the site was way above the real ground, they appeared solid and anchored to the place. And those spatial settings created tangible relationship between the behavior of people such as sitting on or leaning against.

Save this picture!
Axon
Axon

The fourth spatial device, the Frame, was very different from the first three. It was constructed as a glass screen with metal frames in a grid pattern, and installed over the site from one edge to the other. From some view points, it appeared as a surface with strong indication of perspective due to the grid lines, and from the other view points it appeared as a delicate screen due to the transparency of the glass and the thinness of the metal frames.

Save this picture!
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

This Frame had multiple faces depending on how people perceive visually, and it created a dynamic relationship between the walking experience of people at the place. Whether it is through the body or visual perception, “the discovery of an environment” is the key design concept of this project.

Save this picture!
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
© ZC Architectural Photography Studio
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "Haihui Co-working Space / 11architecture" 14 Mar 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886966/haihui-co-working-space-11architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© ZC Architectural Photography Studio

深圳海汇联合办公空间设计 / 一十一建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »