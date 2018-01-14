World
  7. Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre / HDD

Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre / HDD

  • 20:00 - 14 January, 2018
Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre / HDD
Mulan Weichang Vistor Centre / HDD, © Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

© Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su © Shengliang Su + 77

  • Architects

    HDD

  • Location

    Mulan Weichang, Hebei, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Hai'ao Zhang

  • Design Team

    Qiwei Yao, Hang Xu, Hao Wu, Di Li, Hongxi Li, Tingting Wang, Shuang Zhao, Zijun Cheng, Jiawei Liu, Yinxuan Yuan, Meina Li

  • Area

    275.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shengliang Su

  • Client

    Weichang Kangyang Tourism development co.,ltd.

  • Structure Team

    Guoxun Wang, Yi Zhang, Yiweng Pu

  • Construction

    Chengde Jiacheng construction co., ltd.

  • Management

    Hongwei Ying

  • Special Thanks

    Qing Li, Guang Li, Xianfeng Wang, Xiaojun Wang, Long Bai
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Mulan weichang is located in the north east of Hebei province, connected to inner Mongolia grassland, which is one of the most beautiful landscape on the earth. The ancient chinese emperors used to hold autumn hunting festival through the history.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Our main goal is to blend the building into this vast nature seamlessly. 3 different ways are create in order to achieve the goal. The first is to be inspired by local architecuture.

The second is to use local material including old stone, used wooden beam and ratten. Together with surrounding micro landscape, the building could fit into the vast nature.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The relationship between architecture and symbolism is so overwhelmed along the human history. The most difficult part of the project is to create eternal relationship between grassland and the building. Many elements are taken from the traditional yurt building, for example: the pattern and the facade. Two big circles create the main living room, extending the traditional yurt layout.

1F Plan
1F Plan

While the extended boxes become the semi-public space. This kind of layout makes the yurt fit the modern life style.  In terms of facade designing, by creating wooden frames in different thickness, the flower shaped roof could be made.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

The interior space is derived from the traditional yurt interior by using framing in different direction.

The main core of the building is the double circled lobby, also served as an local library. The second floor provides the area for kids. The design concept of the main loby is based on the yurt interior. In the future, it will also be the central library for the region.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Local children could come here to read and play.By using the sunken living space, the lobby creates an intimitive space for people. The extended windows become the main framing towards vast landscape. People could have different views  towards mountain, river, grassland and sheep. The open kitchen area creates a shared space for inviting all guests to cook together.

Courtesy of HDD
Courtesy of HDD

The main structure of the building is steel framing, combining with  triple layered low-e glass pannel. The outside wooden frames become the shading system for the building. The connection of the wooden frame follow the tectonic principle.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

All the stone and wood come from the local area for the sustainable development. The construction method with prefabricated pieces could make sustainable development on the grassland.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

Surround the building is the area of micro landscape, creating dynamic experience for vistors. The glass roof of Stargazing hut floats on the top of the grass. This particular small pavilion provide great experience for astronomy enthusiast.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

In the future, it will also be the central library for the region. Local children could come here to read and play. In the future, this building become The Catcher in the Rye for this region.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su

We hope different people with different faith could come here to play together, sharing different ideas to forge into a strong group.

© Shengliang Su
© Shengliang Su
