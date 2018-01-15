World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. Arnau Vergés Tejero
  6. 2017
  7. Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero

Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero

  • 05:00 - 15 January, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero
Save this picture!
Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero, © Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

© Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra + 10

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

Text description provided by the architects. Remodelling an old ground floor flat with the request, almost impossible to fulfil, to increase its surface, becomes a perfect excuse for us to propose both a horizontal and a vertical redistribution of the place.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Considering the difference of height that existed between the interior surface and its prolonged back garden and having quite a big free fall, we decided to lower the level of one part of the floor in order to insert an intermediate platform. At the same time, this intervention connects one part of the house with the level of the garden and lifts the other one over the inside and the outside domestic landscape.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

In order to connect the three levels that we obtained, we put a concrete carpet touching the cut that we stretch in order to link all the spaces in the house: from the kitchen to the garden passing by the lower level of rooms and the dining-room. And to access the upper level that we have built, we lift the carpet.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "Carpet House / Arnau Vergés Tejero" 15 Jan 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/886829/carpet-house-arnau-verges-tejero/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »