  3. CF Møller’s Nature Park is Designed to Flood to Save the Nearby Town

CF Møller’s Nature Park is Designed to Flood to Save the Nearby Town

CF Møller’s Nature Park is Designed to Flood to Save the Nearby Town
Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller

CF Møller’s Storkeengen (Stork Meadow) is a landscape solution, bringing the town of Randers closer to the longest river in Denmark, the Gudenå River to prevent the threat of flooding. The storm protection uses the wetland meadows as an attractive nature park to handle the raised stormwater level, whilst a recreational pathway increases accessibility with the nature areas across the river.

Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller

Cloudburst routes are planned throughout the town to lead rainwater from roofs, roads and carparks to Storkeengen, where the water will be naturally purified in basins designed as the meadow areas and filtered through to the Gudenå River. By integrating climate protection with urban and natural development, the town of Randers can achieve ‘the City to the Water’ vision whilst being protected from the future effects of climate change.

Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller

Storkeengen will hold an array of unique nature types where people can go canoeing down the Gudenå River and enjoy sunsets at the waterside. The new pathways will enhance Randers as a riverside town despite its low-lying position and is an example or urban nature and urban life combined.

Storkeengen is a climate adaptation project, resulting from the cooperation of CF Møller Landscape and Orbicon with Randers Vanmilijø and Randers Municipality. The project has involved many of the local community, future users and stakeholders to participate in the evolution of Storkeengen as a concept, ensuring an understanding of the connection between the town and natural landscape.

Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller
Courtesy of CF Møller
